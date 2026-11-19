Belluck Law is a mesothelioma and personal injury law firm.

Firm earns recognition in Litigation: Mainly Plaintiffs category

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Belluck Law, LLP has been recognized in the Chambers Spotlight New York 2027 rankings in the Litigation: Mainly Plaintiffs category. The recognition marks the firm's first year ranked in the guide and highlights its place among the small and midsized law firms featured by Chambers.The announcement celebrates the firm's attorneys, paralegals and staff whose work supports Belluck Law's representation of individuals and families facing serious injuries, asbestos-related diseases and other legal challenges. Their dedication helps clients navigate litigation during some of the most difficult periods of their lives.Chambers Spotlight identifies exceptional small and midsized law firms, highlighting specialized legal expertise and regional knowledge. The guide focuses exclusively on firms with fewer than 75 attorneys, offering a resource for clients seeking legal representation beyond the largest law firms. Belluck Law's inclusion in the New York rankings recognizes the firm within a category focused on representing plaintiffs.For over 25 years, Belluck Law has advocated for people diagnosed with mesothelioma and other asbestos-related illnesses. The firm has secured more than $1 billion for mesothelioma clients and their families, pursuing compensation from companies responsible for their asbestos exposure. Its attorneys have also helped shape the law for asbestos victims through their litigation work.The firm's advocacy extends beyond the courtroom. Belluck Law has supported research into mesothelioma and its treatment. The firm's founder Joseph Belluck coauthored“100 Questions & Answers About Mesothelioma,” a resource designed to help patients and caregivers understand the disease, treatment options and legal considerations. These efforts complement the firm's work helping families confront the medical, financial and personal consequences of a diagnosis.In addition to asbestos litigation, Belluck Law represents people injured in motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents and other incidents involving negligence. Its practice also includes nursing home neglect and insurance coverage disputes, representing policyholders whose claims have been denied.Across these practice areas, Belluck Law emphasizes direct attorney access, expertise in case preparation, and personal attention. The firm handles clients' cases from start to finish, combining national litigation experience with an approach centered on the individuals and families it represents.Belluck Law congratulates its attorneys, paralegals and staff on this recognition and thanks its clients for the trust they place in the firm.About Belluck LawBelluck Law, LLP represents clients across the United States in mesothelioma, asbestos, personal injury and insurance matters. With offices in New York City, Albany, Rochester, Woodstock, Gloversville/Johnstown in New York, Philadelphia and Carlisle in Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maine, the firm provides legal representation to individuals and families seeking accountability and compensation. For more information, visit bellucklaw. View the firm's recognition in the Chambers Spotlight New York 2027 guide.

Maja Belamaric

Belluck Law, LLP

+1 9174847688

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Belluck Law Recognized in Chambers Spotlight New York 2027 Rankings News Provided By Belluck Law, LLP November 19, 2026, 18:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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