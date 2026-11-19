MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The move replaces legacy financial technology with a modern platform for faster time capture, billing, reporting and continued growth

- Robyna May, Chief Information Officer, McInnes Wilson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite, the AI financial operations platform purpose-built for the legal industry, today announced that McInnes Wilson has gone live on 3E in the cloud.

McInnes Wilson, ranked among the Top 30 largest law firms in Australia, is using 3E across the financial lifecycle, including time entry, matter and client creation, proformas, invoice approvals, billing rates, trust accounting and financial reporting.

'This was a major operational change, and our people were working in the new system from day one,' said Robyna May, Chief Information Officer, McInnes Wilson. 'We now have a stronger foundation for accurate financial information, better reporting and a faster, more reliable experience for our teams.'

'McInnes Wilson has taken an important step in modernising how the firm operates, and we're proud to be their partner,' said Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer, Elite. 'With 3E in the cloud, they have a connected financial foundation that can keep evolving as their business, their clients and the technology around them change. We're excited about what comes next.'

About Elite

Elite is the AI financial operations platform at the heart of the Am Law 100 and Global 100. Founded in 1947, Elite has guided firms through every technology shift and today delivers an AI-enabled SaaS platform that unifies financial, invoice, time and data management into a single system of action. With embedded AI, predictive analytics and integrated payments, Elite's products enable firms to shorten billing cycles, reduce write-offs and unlock firm-wide insights, making financial operations the foundation for law firm innovation and growth.

Elite PR

Elite

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

McInnes Wilson Goes Live on Elite 3E in Cloud, Connecting Financial Operations Across a Growing National Firm News Provided By Ward 6 Marketing November 19, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.