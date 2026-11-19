Annual Dinner Brings Nigerian-American Physicians & Leaders Together To Honor Service, Leadership & Health Equity To Build Healthier Communities

- Nneka OgwumikeBURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Southern California Chapter of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA ) today announced the honorees for its 2026 Gala, taking place Saturday, December 5, at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport. WNBA champion, league MVP, and 11-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike will receive the Young Professional Leadership Award. Rev'd Canon Dr. Solomon Egbuho will receive the Community Impact Award, Dr. Godwin Maduka the Healthcare Excellence Award, and Ademola M. Okusanya, Esq. the Law and Civic Leadership Award.Ogwumike joins ANPA at a turning point in her career. In August she announced she will retire from the WNBA after the 2026 season, ending a 15-season career as the president of the players' union. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, and she spent 13 of her 15 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, where she is the franchise's all-time leader in scoring, steals, and double-doubles. A Stanford University graduate and the daughter of Nigerian immigrants, she has also been president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association since 2016, a role in which she helped lead the players through this year's landmark collective bargaining agreement.“At this pivotal point in my career, I reflect on all the experiences and people who've poured into me and my passions,” said Ogwumike, 11-time All-Star and 2026 Gala honoree.“I've arrived as the woman and professional I am today from years of others empowering and encouraging me to believe and achieve great things. And, in this moment of transition, I'm blessed to continue leaving doors open for others as I journey to explore what can be even more incredible in this next chapter.”The evening, themed "Building Healthier Communities Together," will support ANPA's overseas medical and surgical missions and the purchase of a mobile mammography bus to expand access to breast cancer screening and early detection. The chapter has established an overall fundraising target of $350,000 to support these initiatives. Each gala ticket sold moves the chapter closer to that goal.“Every year we come together to celebrate and thank the people who make our community stronger, elevate the voices of physicians and advocates, and model purposeful leadership for future generations," said Dr. Stella Obiageri Kpaduwa, chair of the ANPA Southern California Chapter and a pediatrician at Mother and Child Health Center in La Puente.“As a pediatrician, I know a child's health depends on the adults, institutions, and the neighbors around them. This year's honorees have each spent their careers strengthening those things, in medicine, law and sports.”Dr. Reginald C. Ajakwe, who chairs the ANPA Southern California Gala and Fundraising Committee, said the honorees were chosen for what they do for others.“These four honorees show what leadership looks like in medicine, law and sports,” said Dr. Ajakwe, founder and managing partner of Comprehensive Spine & Pain Physicians and medical director of Burbank Spine & Pain Surgery Center.“Nneka in particular is a good example for our young professionals. She has led on the court and for her fellow players, and she has never lost sight of where she came from.”Come celebrate all four honorees in person.Get Your TicketsJoin us Saturday, December 5, at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport. Cocktail reception starts at 5:30 PM. Dinner and awards at 7 PM. Individual tickets start at $125, and tables of 10 start at $1,200:About the ANPA Southern California ChapterIncorporated in 1995 for educational, scientific, and charitable purposes, the Southern California Chapter of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) works to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians and their communities. The chapter organizes health outreach programs, educational workshops, medical missions and community events that address the region's diverse healthcare needs. Its members include physicians across more than 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. For more information about the Southern California Chapter of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) visit .

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11-TIME WNBA ALL-STAR NNEKA OGWUMIKE & THREE COMMUNITY LEADERS TO BE HONORED AT ANPA SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 2026 GALA News Provided By Park Comms November 19, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Natural Disasters, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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