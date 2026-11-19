MENAFN - EIN Presswire) All-in-one platform includes a legal front door, AI/automation, document services and analytics with unlimited user licensing and a modular path to CLM and DMS

- MyLegal CEO, Jim TateEL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MyLegal, Inc. today announced MyLegal Foundation, an all-in-one legal technology platform designed to help small and midsize corporate legal departments expand capacity, manage technology costs and grow as their needs evolve. Foundation brings core legal operations capabilities into a single unified platform, giving resource-constrained teams an alternative to assembling their technology stack through separate vendor point solution purchases.Traditionally, every technology purchase carries a cost well beyond the license subscription. Vendor evaluations / selections, security assessments, contracts, onboarding, hosting infrastructure, implementations, product customizations, integrations, training and ongoing administration draw on the same limited resources needed to serve the business.MyLegal Foundation offers a connected starting point so that departments can avoid these repeated costs, quickly realize benefits, and expand over time.“The future of legal technology is a connected operating environment where people, information, automation and AI work together,” said Jim Tate, CEO and Co-Founder of MyLegal.“Small and midsize legal departments have an opportunity to build from an all-in-one platform from the outset. With MyLegal Foundation, each improvement can become the starting point for the next, creating a platform for lasting transformation as the department and the business evolve.”Core capabilities in one shared environmentMyLegal Foundation combines the capabilities needed to move a request from initial intake through action, documentation and completion:.Legal Front Door - Guided intake and self-service give employees a consistent way to request help, find guidance and check progress..AI/Automation and no-code applications - Configurable forms, rules, AI agents, conditional routing and approvals reduce manual coordination acrossrepeatable legal processes..Document generation - Approved templates and information captured at intake support the creation of routine documents..Document storage - Documents and supporting records stay connected to the work, with controlled access and clear status..Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM).AI Contract Review.Document Management System (DMS).Analytics - Shared records provide visibility into demand, request status, workloads and process bottlenecks.Departments can begin with priority processes and extend the same foundation to additional use cases no matter the level of complexity.Broader capability with manageable growthUnlimited-user licensing allows departments to extend participation across legal and the business without adding per-user license fees.“Small and midsize legal departments need tight technology budgets to cover a broad range of needs,” said Andy Baldocchi, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of MyLegal.“Foundation gives them the breadth to address intake, automation, documents and visibility through one investment. Unlimited-user licensing helps them expand access while controlling costs, and modular growth lets them add capabilities when the business case supports it. That is how we help future-proof their investment: they can do more today and build on what they already have tomorrow.”A foundation that grows with the departmentAs requirements mature, departments can extend current document solutions to full contract lifecycle management, advanced document management, matter management, a knowledgebase and generative AI within the same platform. Integration and orchestration capabilities also connect preferred legal and enterprise systems, coordinating work across tools while retaining established workflows and data.This modular approach allows legal leaders to save as much as 90% on their technology stack, address immediate priorities while establishing a path for future expansion, reducing the need to replace systems or rebuild processes as their technology requirements change.To learn more about MyLegal Foundation visit -Request a demonstration -About MyLegalMyLegal, Inc. provides legal technology that helps corporate legal departments automate work and connect their operations. MyLegal Foundation gives small and midsize teams an all-in-one platform that expands with their needs. MyLegal LOOP, MyLegal's Legal Operations Orchestration Platform, connects legal and enterprise systems into a unified operating environment. Both support a platform approach to improving efficiency, visibility and the value of legal technology investments.

Andy Baldocchi

MyLegal, Inc.

+1 925-250-2442

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MyLegal® Introduces MyLegal Foundation for Small and Midsize Corporate Legal Departments News Provided By Legal Automation Group November 19, 2026, 18:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Movie Industry, Technology, Telecommunications...



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