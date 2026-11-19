French Version Follows / Version française à suivre

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the true spirit of what it means to flourish, three Torontonians whose leadership has helped people and places grow will receive the inaugural FLOURISH Honours tonight in the historic Palm House at Allan Gardens. Senator Farah Mohamed, who came to Canada as a refugee from Uganda, Chris Moise, the former Toronto Centre councillor who secured $10 million from Toronto City Council for the Allan Gardens expansion, and architect Michael McClelland, co-founder of the Friends of Allan Gardens, will be recognized at FLOURISH, a sold out bilingual fundraiser that helps Francophone refugees at L'Agapanthe build new lives in Toronto and helps a historic greenhouse grow for the next generation.

The 2026 FLOURISH Honourees

Refugee Leadership Award: Senator Farah Mohamed. Appointed to the Senate of Canada on March 7, 2025, Senator Mohamed arrived in Canada as a refugee from Uganda, and that journey shaped more than 30 years of work for the most vulnerable in Canada and around the world. She served as Chief Executive Officer of The King's Trust Canada and of the Malala Fund, founded FORA (formerly G(irls)20), and serves on the boards of RefugePoint and Harbourfront Centre.

Civic Leadership Award: Chris Moise. Chris Moise has served Toronto through education, frontline social services and municipal leadership, as a school trustee, in policing and addictions counselling, and as Councillor for Toronto Centre. He was the first to commit support to the Allan Gardens expansion project, securing $10 million from Toronto City Council.

Community Legacy and Leadership Award: Michael McClelland. As a co-founder of the Friends of Allan Gardens, Michael McClelland built a long-term commitment to the care and future of one of Toronto's historic public green spaces, and he has championed the expansion that will double the footprint of the Conservatory. His work as an architect and heritage advocate, including the transformation of the Distillery District, reflects decades of investment in the places that define Toronto.

For this founding year, the FLOURISH Honours recognize people whose direct involvement and leadership helped lay the foundation for the initiative. In future years, the awards will recognize leaders from across the wider community through an annual selection process.

Two Neighbours, One Night

The two beneficiaries are neighbours on Gerrard Street East. At 179 stands L'Agapanthe, Ontario's first transitional home designed for Francophone refugees of African descent, operated by La Passerelle-I.D.É. Directly across the street at 160 stands the Allan Gardens Conservatory, where the Friends of Allan Gardens are leading a campaign to more than double the indoor space while keeping it free to visit. Proceeds from FLOURISH support both organizations.

“FLOURISH is about growth, for people and for the places that welcome them,” said Léonie Tchatat, founder and CEO of La Passerelle-I.D.É. and co-chair of FLOURISH.“Our residents arrive having left almost everything behind. With the right support, in their own language, they build stable and independent lives. Tonight we honour three leaders who have opened those doors for others, and every gift helps our residents walk through them.”

“Allan Gardens has always grown with the city. As Toronto welcomes newcomers from every corner of the world, the Conservatory must grow to welcome them too,” said Matthew Canaran, Executive Director of the Friends of Allan Gardens and co-chair of FLOURISH.“Our honourees helped plant the seeds for that growth. Tonight, beneath the glass, we celebrate them and invite Toronto to help people and plants flourish together.”

The Evening

Guests gather at 6 p.m. for a cocktail reception at L'Agapanthe, just across the street from Allan Gardens, where co-chairs Léonie Tchatat and Matthew Canaran welcome supporters. At 7 p.m., the red carpet opens at the Palm House, hosted by international runway model and media host Sarah Tahseen. Toronto-born soprano Christina Smith brings opera to the garden, with a song introducing each of the honourees. Guests enjoy a dinner prepared by Haitian-born Chef Maryse Bermingham, and a silent auction featuring original works by Canadian artist David Tomlin. The program is presented in English and French, and dancing follows the program.

Community Counts Foundation is a featured partner of FLOURISH, and David Walsh of Community Counts Foundation presents the Civic Leadership Award.

Media

Media are invited to cover the red carpet at 7 p.m. and the honours presentations that follow. Interviews with the co-chairs are available on request in English and French. Photography from the evening will be available to media on request.

How to Support FLOURISH

FLOURISH is sold out, and supporters who cannot attend can still give. A gift of $100 provides groceries for one family for a month. A gift of $500 provides a month of settlement support for one resident. A gift of $1,000 provides a month of shelter for one woman and her children. A gift of $5,000 furnishes a room at L'Agapanthe, from empty to ready. Every contribution advances the work of L'Agapanthe and the Friends of Allan Gardens.

Give: flourishgala

Partnerships and donations:...

flourishgala | #FlourishGala2026

-30-

About L'Agapanthe and La Passerelle-I.D.É. L'Agapanthe is Ontario's first transitional home designed for Francophone refugees of African descent. Located at 179 Gerrard Street East in Toronto and able to accommodate up to 50 people, it provides housing support, employment and skills-development pathways, help accessing income-support programs and a culturally responsive meal program in both official languages. It is operated by La Passerelle-I.D.É. (Intégration et Développement Économique), a Franco-Ontarian not-for-profit organization governed by, led by and focused on Black and racialized communities. Founded by Léonie Tchatat in 1992, the organization has been recognized as a best practice by the federal, provincial and municipal governments. passerelle-ide

VERSION FRANÇAISE

UNE SOIRÉE-BÉNÉFICE AU PROFIT DE

L'Agapanthe | Friends of Allan Gardens

POUR DIFFUSION IMMÉDIATE

OCCASION DE PHOTOS CE SOIR: tapis rouge à 19 h, Palm House, Allan Gardens, 160, rue Gerrard Est,

Toronto

Une sénatrice arrivée comme réfugiée, le conseiller qui a obtenu 10

millions de dollars pour une serre et l'architecte cofondateur de ses Amis:

Toronto rend hommage à trois leaders ce soir à FLOURISH, au profit des 50

lits de L'Agapanthe pour les personnes réfugiées francophones

d'ascendance africaine et de la serre d'Allan Gardens

La soirée-bénéfice inaugurale, présentée à guichets fermés à la Palm House d'Allan Gardens,

aide L'Agapanthe et Friends of Allan Gardens à s'épanouir en une même soirée

TORONTO (Ontario), le 19 novembre 2026. Dans l'esprit véritable de ce que signifie s'épanouir, trois

personnes dont le leadership a fait grandir les gens et les lieux de Toronto recevront ce soir les premières

distinctions FLOURISH, à la Palm House historique d'Allan Gardens. La sénatrice Farah Mohamed, arrivée

au Canada comme réfugiée de l'Ouganda, Chris Moise, ancien conseiller municipal de Toronto Centre qui

a obtenu 10 millions de dollars du conseil municipal pour l'agrandissement d'Allan Gardens, et

l'architecte Michael McClelland, cofondateur de Friends of Allan Gardens, seront honorés à FLOURISH,

une soirée-bénéfice bilingue présentée à guichets fermés qui aide des personnes réfugiées francophones

de L'Agapanthe à rebâtir leur vie à Toronto et une serre historique à grandir pour les générations futures.

Les lauréats FLOURISH 2026

Prix de leadership en faveur des réfugiés: sénatrice Farah Mohamed. Nommée au Sénat du Canada le 7

mars 2025, la sénatrice Mohamed est arrivée au Canada comme réfugiée de l'Ouganda, un parcours qui

a inspiré plus de 30 ans d'engagement au service des plus vulnérables, au Canada et dans le monde. Elle

a été cheffe de la direction de The King's Trust Canada et du Fonds Malala, a fondé FORA (anciennement

G(irls)20) et siège aux conseils d'administration de RefugePoint et du Centre Harbourfront.

Prix de leadership civique: Chris Moise. Chris Moise a servi les communautés de Toronto dans

l'éducation, les services sociaux de première ligne et la gouvernance municipale, comme conseiller

scolaire, dans le milieu policier et en counseling en dépendances, puis comme conseiller municipal de

Toronto Centre. Il a été le premier à appuyer le projet d'agrandissement d'Allan Gardens, en obtenant 10

millions de dollars du conseil municipal de Toronto.

Prix de leadership communautaire et de legs: Michael McClelland. Cofondateur de Friends of Allan

Gardens, Michael McClelland a bâti un engagement à long terme envers la préservation et l'avenir de

l'un des espaces verts publics historiques de Toronto, et il défend l'agrandissement qui doublera la

superficie des serres. Son travail d'architecte et de défenseur du patrimoine, notamment la

transformation du quartier de la Distillerie, reflète des décennies d'investissement dans les lieux qui

définissent Toronto.

Pour cette année de fondation, les distinctions FLOURISH reconnaissent des personnes dont

l'engagement direct et le leadership ont contribué à jeter les bases de l'initiative. Les années suivantes,

les prix récompenseront des leaders de la communauté élargie, selon un processus de sélection annuel.



Deux voisins, une soirée

Les deux organismes bénéficiaires sont voisins sur la rue Gerrard Est. Au numéro 179 se trouve

L'Agapanthe, la première maison de transition en Ontario conçue pour les personnes réfugiées

francophones d'ascendance africaine, gérée par La Passerelle-I.D.É. Juste en face, au numéro 160, se

situent les serres d'Allan Gardens, où Friends of Allan Gardens mène une campagne visant à plus que

doubler la superficie intérieure tout en maintenant la gratuité des visites. Les fonds recueillis lors de

FLOURISH soutiennent les deux organismes.

(( FLOURISH incarne l'épanouissement des personnes et des lieux qui les accueillent, a déclaré Léonie

Tchatat, fondatrice et directrice générale de La Passerelle-I.D.É. et coprésidente de FLOURISH. Nos

résidents et résidentes arrivent après avoir presque tout laissé derrière eux. Grâce à un

accompagnement adapté, offert dans leur langue, ils bâtissent une vie stable et autonome. Ce soir, nous

rendons hommage à trois leaders qui ont ouvert ces portes pour les autres, et chaque don aide nos

résidents et résidentes à les franchir. ))

(( Allan Gardens a toujours grandi au rythme de la ville. Alors que Toronto accueille des personnes

venues des quatre coins du monde, ses serres doivent elles aussi s'agrandir pour leur faire une place, a

déclaré Matthew Canaran, directeur général de Friends of Allan Gardens et coprésident de FLOURISH.

Nos lauréats ont semé les graines de cette croissance. Ce soir, sous la verrière, nous les célébrons et

invitons Toronto à aider les personnes et les plantes à s'épanouir ensemble. ))

La soirée

Les convives se réunissent dès 18 h pour un cocktail à L'Agapanthe, juste en face d'Allan Gardens, où les

coprésidents Léonie Tchatat et Matthew Canaran accueillent les invités. À 19 h, le tapis rouge s'ouvre à la

Palm House, animé par la mannequin internationale et animatrice média Sarah Tahseen. La soprano

torontoise Christina Smith fait résonner l'opéra au jardin, avec une pièce pour présenter chacun des

lauréats. Les convives savourent un dîner préparé par la cheffe d'origine haïtienne Maryse Bermingham

et participent à un encan silencieux mettant en vedette des œuvres originales de l'artiste canadien David

Tomlin. Le programme est présenté en français et en anglais, et la danse suit le programme.

Community Counts Foundation est un partenaire en vedette de FLOURISH, et David Walsh, de

Community Counts Foundation, remet le Prix de leadership civique.

Médias

Les médias sont invités à couvrir le tapis rouge à 19 h et la remise des distinctions qui suivra. Des

entrevues avec les coprésidents sont offertes sur demande, en français et en anglais. Des photos de la

soirée seront offertes aux médias sur demande.

Comment soutenir FLOURISH

FLOURISH affiche complet, et les personnes qui ne peuvent y assister peuvent tout de même donner. Un

don de 100 $ offre l'épicerie à une famille pendant un mois. Un don de 500 $ offre un mois de soutien à

l'établissement à une personne résidente. Un don de 1 000 $ offre un mois d'hébergement à une femme

et ses enfants. Un don de 5 000 $ meuble une chambre de L'Agapanthe, de vide à prête. Chaque

contribution appuie le travail de L'Agapanthe et de Friends of Allan Gardens.

Donner: flourishgala

Partenariats et dons:...

flourishgala | #FlourishGala2026

– 30 –

À propos de L'Agapanthe et de La Passerelle-I.D.É.

L'Agapanthe est la première maison de transition en Ontario conçue pour les personnes réfugiées

francophones d'ascendance africaine. Située au 179, rue Gerrard Est, à Toronto, elle peut accueillir

jusqu'à 50 personnes. Elle propose, dans les deux langues officielles, un accompagnement en matière de

logement, des parcours vers l'emploi et le développement des compétences, une aide à l'accès aux

programmes de soutien du revenu ainsi qu'un programme de repas adapté aux réalités culturelles de ses

résidents et résidentes. Elle est gérée par La Passerelle-I.D.É. (Intégration et Développement

Économique), un organisme franco-ontarien à but non lucratif gouverné et dirigé par les communautés

noires et racisées, et voué à leur développement. Fondé par Léonie Tchatat en 1992, l'organisme a été

reconnu comme un modèle de pratiques exemplaires par les gouvernements fédéral, provincial et

municipal. passerelle-ide

À propos de Friends of Allan Gardens

Friends of Allan Gardens est un organisme de bienfaisance qui s'appuie sur l'engagement de bénévoles

pour veiller à la préservation et à la mise en valeur du parc historique et des serres d'Allan Gardens,

situés au 160, rue Gerrard Est, à Toronto. Allan Gardens est un jardin public depuis 1858, et sa Palm

House a ouvert ses portes en 1910. Friends of Allan Gardens mène une campagne visant à porter la

superficie des serres à 34 000 pieds carrés et à créer le (( chaînon manquant )) entre leurs différentes

ailes, afin de préserver un lieu gratuit, accessible et accueillant pour toutes et

friendsofallangardens

Relations avec les médias anglophones

Li Xiao

...

Relations avec les médias francophones

Kenza Bendjenad

...

416-934-0588

Nadine Spencer

BrandEQ Agency

+1 416 708 0521

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Toronto Honours Three Community Leaders Tonight at FLOURISH Gala News Provided By BrandEQ Agency November 19, 2026, 18:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.