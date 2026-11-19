In-person contactless payments for coworking spaces

Tap to Pay on iPhone in Spacebring

The coworking platform with a dedicated admin mobile app lets operators accept contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone and Tap to Pay on Android.

- SpacebringGDAŃSK, POLAND, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spacebring, the coworking space management platform trusted by operators in over 60 countries, today introduced in-person contactless payments in its admin mobile app. With Tap to Pay on iPhone and Tap to Pay on Android, powered by Stripe, coworking operators can now accept payments from members and guests right on a compatible iPhone or Android device, anywhere in their space, with no card reader or extra hardware.Spacebring is the only coworking platform that offers a dedicated mobile app for administrators. The app puts the tools of the front desk in a community manager's hand, so teams can serve members on the floor, at events, or between locations instead of returning to a computer. Since its first release, Spacebring has continuously expanded the app with new capabilities, including booking any resource in a space, managing events, shopping products, group chats, a notification inbox, and more. In-person payments are its most unique update yet.“Great hospitality happens in person, and that's where coworking operators do their best work,” said Igor Dzhebyan-Benjamin, co-founder and CEO of Spacebring.“Our admin mobile app already lets teams run their space from anywhere. Now it can take payments too. A community manager can sell a day pass during a tour or charge for an event at the door, and every payment flows straight into Spacebring. No other coworking platform puts this in an operator's pocket.”Tap to Pay on iPhoneWith Tap to Pay on iPhone and Spacebring, coworking operators can accept all types of in-person, contactless payments right on iPhone, from physical debit and credit cards to Apple Pay and other digital wallets. No extra readers or hardware needed. It's easy, secure, and private. Terms apply."Our front desk handles everything from day passes to podcast sessions in our studio. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, our team will be able to book someone in and take the payment on the spot, right in the Spacebring admin app, so walk-ins get the same smooth experience as members who book online."- Jeremy Rubi, Community Manager, FoundrSpace Coworking"We're very Spacebring-centric, and the admin app keeps getting better. Tap to Pay on iPhone brings in-person payments right into it."- The Mox.E Coworking TeamTap to Pay on AndroidWith Tap to Pay on Android and Spacebring, coworking administrators can accept in-person contactless payments, from physical debit and credit cards to Google Pay and other digital wallets, right on a compatible Android device without extra hardware. Tap to Pay on Android extends in-person payments through Spacebring's existing Stripe integration and is easy, flexible, and fast.Operators can:. Start accepting in-person payments with a compatible Android phone or tablet, with no traditional card-reader hardware required. Stay flexible at reception and during busy periods. Collect payment at the front desk, during events and tours, or anywhere else in the spacePay by QR codeQR code payments are a new option for the moments contactless doesn't cover: when a coworking space operator isn't on Stripe, or when their customer's card can't be tapped. The administrator shows a QR code on the screen, and the customer scans it and pays on their own phone, through any payment gateway Spacebring supports. It works with any payment gateway and Spacebring product.AvailabilityTap to Pay on iPhone and Tap to Pay on Android are available starting today in the Spacebring admin mobile app for Spacebring customers who connected Stripe in supported countries, on compatible devices. QR code payments are available today in the Spacebring admin web portal and the admin mobile app.Apple, Apple Pay, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Android and Google Pay are trademarks of Google LLC. Spacebring is a trademark of Spacebring Sp. z o.o., registered in the EU and other countries and regions.About SpacebringSpacebring helps coworking space operators deliver superior member service through automated operations, built-in Spacebring Intelligence, and an admin mobile app with in-person contactless payments. The platform helps operators serve customers faster, reduce admin chores, and streamline operations, while delivering a seamless branded customer experience to sign up, book, pay, and get support with ease. The result is efficient operations, faster service, and a better member experience across every location.

Helga Moreno

Spacebring

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In-person contactless payments in Spacebring for coworking spaces

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Spacebring introduces in-person contactless payments for coworking spaces News Provided By Spacebring November 19, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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