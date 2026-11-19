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Visualize life science companies in genealogy format by U.S. state, Canadian province, university or nonprofit research organization with custom posters

- Philip NessSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Visualize life science companies in a genealogy format by U.S. state, Canadian province, university, nonprofit research organization or federal lab with custom posters by Genealogy on Demand.LifeScienceHistory announces the release of custom posters from their one-of-a-kind“Genealogy on Demand” that currently display companies founded on technology licensed from universities, federal labs, and non-profit research organizations located in the U.S. and Canada.Life Science Genealogy was developed by Phil Ness, publisher of LifeScienceHistory, with his creation of biotechnology genealogy posters to communicate with the Legislature in the state of Washington about the importance of the industry and its contribution to the state's economic growth.“Our initial posters Illustrate spin-off companies from universities, nonprofit research organizations and federal laboratories in Arizona, British Columbia, California, Oregon and Washington,” said Ness. New genealogy posters will now be produced weekly for other states, provinces, and universities,” he added.“Using a familiar genealogy format provides an easily understandable snapshot of the life science industry,” Ness noted.“It allows you to quickly grasp the breadth of the industry and historical growth with any state, province, university or non-profit research institution importantly, it allows you to understand the critical importance of NIH funding to our research universities and non-profits research institutions as engines of innovation and job creation for the nation, Ness concluded.”The LifeScienceHistory posters can be customized by state, province, university or institution with the data displayed and background image.In 1980, the Bayh-Dole Technology Transfer Act was passed by the U.S. Congress. This is a landmark piece of legislation that provides for the licensing of technology developed within federally funded universities, non-profit research organizations and federal labs to private entities in exchange for financial compensation, such as licensing fees, and royalties.Technology transfer offices are now common as part of supporting innovation incubator facilities at universities, non-profit research organizations and federal laboratories. These offices are the gateway for companies licensing technology developed within these organizations. These facilities are an integral component in the local, state and national economy, leading to increased innovation, economic growth, and job creation.The Association of University Technology Managers report that cumulative activities by U.S. research institutions since 1996 show more than 196,000 U.S. patents have been issued, more than 115,000 licenses executed, and more than 21,000 start-up companies have been formed.LifeScienceHistory is owned and published by Info, a Seattle based company, established in 1997, that previously owned and published a specialized network of state- and Canadian province-based life science web sites.LifeScienceHistory, launched last year, has incorporated the previous networks localized state- and province specific data into a rapidly growing resource of 20,000 plus pages of history making news, company information, a one-of-a-kind Genealogy on Demand by State and Canadian Province, original rock n' roll music video: Earth is Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me, original cartoons, and much more!

Philip Ness

Info, Inc.

+1 541-593-0291

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LifeScienceHistory Releases Genealogy Posters Illustrating University Spin-off Companies in Western U.S. and Canada News Provided By Info, Inc. November 19, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, Science, Technology



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