MENAFN - Live Mint) boAt is among several Indian companies that have offered employees a day off on November 19 to enjoy Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The much-awaited video game was released globally on Thursday, prompting celebrations across the world, including gaming parties, social media posts by world leaders and GTA-themed events. Several enthusiastic players also chose to take leave from work to explore Leonida, the fictional US state in which the game is set.

The excitement surrounding the launch has been equally strong in India. GTA 6 is the result of 13 years of development and anticipation. Created by Rockstar Games at an estimated cost of more than $1 billion, the game has already secured the top position on Metacritic's all-time gaming leaderboard, with a score of 99.

Several factors have contributed to the extraordinary response to GTA 6, including nostalgia, its expansive gameplay, Rockstar Games' track record and the lasting cultural influence of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5).

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Which Indian companies gave employees a day off for GTA 6?⌵

boAt, Influish and interior design studio Inde by ChairsCarte announced time off for employees on November 19 to mark GTA 6's release.

2Was boAt's GTA 6 day off optional?⌵

Yes. boAt offered employees the option of taking November 19 off to play GTA 6.

3Did Influish offer employees a paid holiday for GTA 6?⌵

Yes. Influish announced a paid day off for its workforce of 50 people on November 19.

4Did Influish provide PS5 consoles for employees to play GTA 6?⌵

Yes. Influish arranged PS5 consoles at its office for employees who wanted to play, including those who did not own a console.

5Why did companies give employees time off for GTA 6?⌵

The announcements reflected the excitement around the game's release after 13 years of anticipation, as well as nostalgia for earlier GTA titles.

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The game's release has been eagerly awaited for over a decade. During this period, the phrase 'Got xyz before GTA 6' evolved into a popular meme format across social media platforms. The scale of anticipation is also evident in the way companies have responded to the launch, with several organisations announcing holidays on Thursday and/or Friday to allow employees to enjoy the game.

boAt offers employees an optional day off for GTA 6

Among the Indian companies joining the celebrations is boAt, the consumer electronics brand co-founded by Aman Gupta. The company has allowed its employees to opt for a day off on November 19.

Announcing the decision through an Instagram post on Wednesday, boAt wrote:“Notice to all employees: Your Vice City vacation has been approved. After 13 years of waiting, countless rumours, and an extraordinary amount of patience, the much awaited game is finally releasing.

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“So, in the spirit of work-life balance, we're offering an optional day off on 19th November so that you can work hard-on your missions, like you always do,” the company declared.

Influish offers paid holiday and PS5 gaming facility

boAt is not alone in making arrangements for its employees to celebrate the launch. Udaipur-based company Influish has also announced a paid day off for its entire workforce of 50 people on November 19.

The company has additionally arranged PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles at its office for employees who want to play the game there.

“And for those who don't own a PS5? We have got you covered. Our office will have PS5s set up for anyone who wants to come in, play, and probably forget what time it is,” Influish said in a LinkedIn post.

Inde by ChairsCarte also declares company holiday

Interior design studio Inde by ChairsCarte had previously announced that its employees would get November 19 off to mark the game's release.

Explaining the decision in an Instagram post, the company highlighted the nostalgia associated with earlier GTA titles and the excitement surrounding the latest instalment.

“We grew up with Vice City, GTA V, late night missions, cheat codes, and Rockstar worlds that made reality disappear for a few hours. It's been 13 years... So when GTA VI finally arrives, we're not treating it like just another Thursday!” the firm declared.