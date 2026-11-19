MENAFN - Live Mint) Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), a title expected to generate massive revenue. However, while the launch has sparked excitement among gamers, concerns about job security continue to trouble some of the developers behind the blockbuster game.

In an article for The Guardian, Nestor Uriarte, an animation programmer at Rockstar Games, highlighted the uncertainty surrounding employment in the gaming industry. He pointed out that contributing to one of the world's biggest video game releases does not necessarily protect developers from potential job cuts, particularly as studios continue to reduce their workforces.

"After the big day, we have had no indication that layoffs are coming, but It's hard not to worry about what the future holds," Uriarte wrote.

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1Why are GTA 6 developers worried about layoffs?⌵

Rockstar animation programmer Nestor Uriarte said that working on a major game does not guarantee job security. He pointed to widespread job cuts across the gaming industry in recent years.

2Has Rockstar indicated that GTA 6 developers will be laid off?⌵

Uriarte said employees had received no indication that layoffs were coming. He added that uncertainty across the gaming industry still made it hard not to worry about the future.

3What are Rockstar North employees voting on?⌵

Rockstar North employees are voting on whether to secure union recognition. If approved, the union could represent more than 1,600 employees.

4Why are GTA 6 developers concerned about AI?⌵

Uriarte said AI is changing how gaming studios work and raising questions about the future relevance of developers' skills.

He noted that gaming companies worldwide have eliminated thousands of positions in recent years, with an estimated 24,000 jobs disappearing over the past two years. The scale of these cuts, he said, has left even employees working on highly successful projects concerned about their professional future.

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"It says a lot about the industry that even my colleagues and I, working on the biggest game of all time, are worried about getting laid off," he added.

Rockstar North employees consider forming a union

The growing concerns over job security have also prompted employees at Rockstar North to consider collective action. Workers are voting on whether to secure union recognition, with the process expected to conclude on November 26.

If approved, the move could lead to the formation of one of the UK's largest recognised unions representing video game developers, with more than 1,600 employees.

Uriarte believes that organising collectively is crucial for workers to protect their rights and challenge decisions around redundancies. He argued that individual employees have limited influence when companies announce large-scale job cuts.

"The truth is that workers across the sector are helpless to resist the waves of redundancies crashing around us, until we get organised," he wrote.

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Rockstar has previously faced criticism over its workplace practices, particularly allegations of 'crunch culture'. The term refers to extended working hours and additional pressure on employees to complete games within strict deadlines.

Will AI put more gaming industry jobs at risk?

Apart from mass redundancies and concerns about workplace conditions, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence is emerging as another challenge for video game developers.

Uriarte cautioned that the rapid development of AI is changing working practices at gaming studios and creating uncertainty about the long-term relevance of skills that developers have spent years developing.

"The rapid emergence of A is transforming how studios work and raising fundamental questions about the future of our industry," he wrote.

Recent developments across the gaming sector have added to these concerns. Earlier this year, Electronic Arts (EA) reportedly cut several jobs following the release of Battlefield 6. Variety also reported last month that the company was planning to reduce around 3% of its global workforce as part of a wider business restructuring.

Data from Gaming Layoffs, a website that monitors job losses across the gaming industry, shows that 12,791 employees across 177 companies have lost their jobs this year. The website also reported that 40 gaming studios have shut down during the same period.

Fortis Games is among the latest companies to close its operations. According to GamesBeat, the shutdown this month resulted in around 440 employees losing their jobs.