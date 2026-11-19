Africa Tech Festival Awards 2026 Shine Spotlight On Innovation Driving Africa's Digital Future
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Africa Tech Festival
Africa Tech Festival Awards 2026 shine spotlight on innovation driving Africa's digital future
19-Nov-2026 / 18:50 CET/CEST
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Held during the 29th annual Africa Tech Festival, the continent's longest-running and most influential technology gathering, the awards span 12 categories covering telecommunications, connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, cloud computing, fintech, startups and enterprise digital transformation CAPE TOWN, South Africa, November 19, 2026/APO Group/ -- The winners of the Africa Tech Festival ( ) Awards 2026 were announced at a gala event in Cape Town last night, celebrating the individuals and organisations turning technological advances into practical solutions, tackling challenges and creating opportunities for growth across Africa. Held during the 29th annual Africa Tech Festival, the continent's longest-running and most influential technology gathering, the awards span 12 categories covering telecommunications, connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, cloud computing, fintech, startups and enterprise digital transformation. They also celebrate exceptional leadership and initiatives demonstrating how technology can make a meaningful difference to businesses and communities. A panel of industry experts from across Africa's technology, telecommunications, business and innovation sectors selected the winners. Africa Tech Festival Awards 2026 winners
Awards photos - About Africa Tech Festival:
Africa Tech Festival is the continent's leading platform for shaping the future of the digital economy. Taking place annually in Cape Town, the festival brings together the full technology ecosystem, from telecoms and infrastructure providers to enterprise leaders, startups, investors and policymakers. Through six core pillars spanning connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, digital transformation and the startup ecosystem, Africa Tech Festival delivers a comprehensive view of the trends, challenges and opportunities defining Africa's digital landscape. The festival combines high-level content with large-scale exhibition and networking, creating a space where strategy meets execution. Across three days, it convenes global technology leaders, decision-makers and innovators to share insight, build partnerships and drive real business outcomes. Africa Tech Festival is part of Informa Festivals, a division of Informa. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
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2438990 19-Nov-2026
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