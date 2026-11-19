MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Umaria, Nov 19 (IANS) The carcass of a male tiger, estimated to be between eight and ten years old, was discovered in the Manpur buffer zone of the world-renowned Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Forest officials have completed the post-mortem and sent samples for laboratory analysis, while the exact cause of death remains unknown.

The tiger's body was spotted on the afternoon of November 18 during a routine foot patrol in the Deori-B beat under the Bijauri circle of the Manpur buffer zone.

The official in charge of the beat and a forest protection worker first noticed the carcass and immediately informed senior officers. The forest officials of the Manpur buffer zone and the forest range officer reached the site promptly, secured the area, and began following the prescribed procedures.

Given the possibility of foul play or other suspicious circumstances, an intensive search was launched in the surrounding forest.

A dog squad was brought in from Shahdol, and the entire area was thoroughly scanned with metal detectors and the assistance of field staff.

No suspicious objects or evidence of illicit activity were found during the operation, officials said.

On November 19, a post-mortem examination was conducted in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

The procedure was carried out by two veterinarians, officials said. All body parts of the tiger, including its claws and teeth, were found intact.

Various biological samples were collected for further laboratory testing before the remains were cremated as per established protocol.

The entire process was documented through photography and videography. The exact cause of the tiger's death cannot be determined at present, but officials said it will become clear only after the laboratory results of the samples collected during the necropsy are received.

In the meantime, intensive patrolling and surveillance are being maintained in the area and the surrounding forest to ensure continued protection of the wildlife habitat.