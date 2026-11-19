MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin rebounded from a late-Wednesday dip near $62,000 as US stock futures rose ahead of a closely watched mega-IPO: Anthropic's record-sized listing. The move helped BTC /USD recover to around $63,801 by Thursday, according to TradingView data referenced in Cointelegraph 's market coverage.

While broader risk appetite improved, on-chain indicators continued to point to selling pressure and realized losses across several holder cohorts. At the same time, US spot Bitcoin ETF flows turned sharply negative on Wednesday, marking the largest single-day outflow in this cycle, according to Farside Investors.

BTC tested $62,000 late Wednesday before rebounding to about $63,801 on Thursday, as US futures edged higher. Anthropic priced an IPO at $83 per share, raising $81.3 billion and surpassing SpaceX's prior record IPO size. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $306.5 million on Wednesday-the largest single-day outflow since Nov. 6, per Farside Investors. CryptoQuant analysis shows“older” Bitcoin (over 155 days held) traded at roughly 6% lower than its last movement price over the prior seven days. Short-term holders' realized-loss ratio fell to 0.955 on Monday, the lowest level since February, as reported earlier by Cointelegraph.

Key takeawaysAnthropic's IPO boosts risk sentiment, Bitcoin follows

The immediate catalyst for Thursday's bounce was not Bitcoin-specific. Cointelegraph reported that BTC/USD fell to roughly $62,000 shortly before Wednesday's daily close, testing the level for a second time that week, based on TradingView data. By Thursday, the rebound gained traction as Nasdaq 100 futures rose by about 1.1% early in the session.

Part of that improved tone was tied to capital markets momentum: Anthropic priced 980 million shares at $83 apiece on Wednesday, lifting the deal to $81.3 billion-described as the largest IPO on record by the coverage. The initial pricing range was $70 to $78 per share, meaning the final price came in above expectations. Anthropic's offering also eclipsed the $75 billion record set by SpaceX in June, as referenced in the same report.

Anthropic shares were scheduled to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under ticker ANT. Elsewhere, Cointelegraph noted that the KOSPI in Seoul briefly reached 5,100, reinforcing the broader“risk-on” undertone in global markets.

ETFs hemorrhage funds as BTC still struggles to stabilize

Even with the market bounce, ETF flow data suggested that institutional demand was not keeping pace. Cointelegraph cited Farside Investors data indicating that US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net outflows of $306.5 million on Wednesday.

That figure was characterized as the largest single-day net outflow since Nov. 6, underscoring how quickly sentiment can swing when investors rotate toward cash or reduce exposure. In practical terms, sustained outflows like these can increase near-term selling pressure or reduce marginal bids in the spot market-particularly if they coincide with weaker on-chain profitability.

On-chain losses persist: older coins, realized P&L pressure

Beyond ETF flows, Cointelegraph highlighted an on-chain analysis by XWIN Japan published on CryptoQuant. The study focused on Bitcoin that had remained unmoved for more than 155 days-often referred to as“long-term holder” activity, though it is framed around transfer behavior rather than necessarily new investment.

According to the analysis, over the seven days through Tuesday, these older coins moved at prices about 6% lower, on average, than when they last changed hands. That pattern matters because it indicates that when long-held supply does move, it often does so at a realized loss relative to the prior transfer price.

The report also stressed an important nuance: movement between wallets controlled by the same investor can count as a transfer on-chain even if no external sale occurs. As a result, not every loss-reading necessarily maps one-to-one to liquidation-some may reflect internal reorganization. Still, the direction of profitability remains a signal worth watching, especially when combined with ETF outflows and broader price sensitivity around key levels.

Short-term holder stress hits lows not seen since February

The pressure was not confined to long-term supply. Cointelegraph also pointed to a separate metric used to gauge short-term holder realized losses. In earlier reporting cited in the article, the short-term holders' ratio fell to 0.955 on Monday-its lowest level since February.

A ratio below 1 generally aligns with realized losses being more common than gains for that cohort. When short-term holders begin cycling coins at a loss, it can amplify volatility: these participants are typically more sensitive to price movements, and their activity can increase sell-side liquidity during drawdowns.

Taken together, the picture emerging from Cointelegraph's report is mixed-but not benign. Risk sentiment improved following Anthropic's IPO headline and stronger stock futures, helping BTC bounce off $62,000. Yet ETF outflows and on-chain loss patterns suggest that demand may still be fragile and that moving supply continues to come with reduced cost-basis outcomes.

Investors and traders will likely focus on whether the $63,500 area can hold as liquidity conditions stabilize, and whether ETF outflows reverse in the coming sessions. On-chain profitability trends-especially whether long-term holder transfers continue to occur at losses and whether short-term realized-loss metrics recover-may offer additional clarity on whether Thursday's rebound is the start of sustained recovery or a short-lived relief rally.

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