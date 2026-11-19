MENAFN - IANS) Turin, Nov 19 (IANS) Third seed Ben Shelton of the United States gave his chances of reaching the semifinal a major boost at the ATP Finals in Turin on Thursday by overcoming Spaniard Rafael Jodar 7-6(8), 7-5 to end round-robin play holding a 2-1 record.

However, his chances still depend on the final result in the group. The American will join Alexander Zverev in the semifinals unless Arthur Fils defeats Zverev in straight sets in the night match on Thursday. Any other result and Shelton will advance in second place behind Zverev, who has already won the John McEnroe Group. Debutant Rafael Jodar went 0-3 in Turin and is out.

Shelton, who is making his second appearance in Turin, beat Fils in his opening match before he lost to Zverev. The 24-year-old bounced back impressively against Jodar in one of the matches of the event so far and could now become the youngest American to reach the last four at the ATP Finals since Andy Roddick, 22, in 2004.

"It was really tough," Shelton said in his on-court interview. "Rafa is a great player. So many weapons and such a great competitor as well. I knew it wasn't going to be an easy match going in, and I was happy to get through some tough moments in the first set, early, when I was down break points to get to the tie-break.

"When I was in the tie-break, I felt confident. A tricky second set and being up a break and losing it. But I think I fought well and competed well. The 5-5 game was a dogfight, and I am really happy to get that W."

In a tight first set, Shelton prevailed in a mammoth tie-break to lead. The American used his big serve to dig himself out of trouble in the quick conditions, fending off two set points before he took his second opportunity to lead when Jodar framed a forehand long.

Shelton and Jodar were involved in several gruelling baseline exchanges in the second set, with the American racing 4-2 ahead. Jodar has demonstrated an abundance of fighting spirit in his first season on Tour and showed those qualities once again to level at 5-5. But Shelton would not be denied.

The No. 4 player in the ATP Rankings pulled Jodar from corner to corner in the 11th game, breaking the Spaniard's serve again before serving out to triumph after two hours and seven minutes.

Jodar has enjoyed a remarkable first season on Tour, rising from No. 168 in January to the Top 10 in November. The 20-year-old lifted his first tour-level trophy in Marrakech, reached his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final in Cincinnati and advanced to the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.