MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Delegation led by Deputy Commander of the Defense Forces of Georgia, Major General Irakli Chichinadze is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the Distinguished Visitors Day of the“Eternity-2026” computer-assisted joint command post exercise.

According to the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, during a meeting with the visiting delegation at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev underscored that the exercise, conducted with the participation of representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia holds particular significance in terms of regional security and military cooperation.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception and high level of hospitality, Major General Irakli Chichinadze noted the professional organization of the exercise and emphasized that such joint activities make a substantial contribution to expanding the exchange of expertise between the armed forces of the participating nations.

The sides also discussed the organization of reliable protection for strategic and economic projects in the region, as well as matters of operational coordination among headquarters.

Subsequently, the delegation was provided with a comprehensive briefing on the objectives, phases, and organizational measures undertaken for the“Eternity-2026” exercise.

In conclusion, an exchange of views took place on other issues of common interest.