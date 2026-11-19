MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead plaintiff deadlines are approaching in securities class actions filed on behalf of investors in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., Everest Group, Ltd., and Lululemon Athletica, Inc

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies: Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., Everest Group, Ltd., and Lululemon Athletica, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are urged to contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about these class actions to discuss their legal rights, at (215) 638-4847 or by email to....

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX )



Class period: November 13, 2023 to August 7, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 28, 2026 Case: Katz v. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court North Carolina Middle District

The Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TNX-103 was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; and (ii) accordingly, TNX-103's overall clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated.

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG )



Class period: February 8, 2024 to October 27, 2025

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 28, 2026 Case: City of Detroit General Retirement System, et al. v. Everest Group, Ltd., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court New York Southern District Court

The Everest Group, Ltd. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Everest remained materially exposed to and concentrated in casualty risks subject to escalating claim costs, including business Defendants claimed Everest had reduced or exited; (ii) Everest had inadequately priced portions of that business; (iii) Everest reserves were insufficient, causing it to understate its liabilities and expenses and materially overstate its earnings; and (iv) addressing these problems would require substantial reserve charges, protection against further adverse development, and reductions in Everest's casualty business, thereby sacrificing recurring premium revenue.

Lululemon Athletica, Inc (NASDAQ: LULU )



Class period: March 18, 2026 to September 3, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: January 4, 2027 Case: Koronczi v. lululemon athletica inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court New Jersey District Court

The Lululemon Athletica, Inc complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lululemon's store traffic and demand for its products was significantly deteriorating as a result of, inter alia, continued negative media and social-media commentary and softer-than-planned new product launches; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and reputation, rendering its previously issued financial guidance for FY 2026 unrealistic; (iii) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues; and (iv) Defendants likewise overstated the strength and durability of Lululemon's overall business and turnaround plan, particularly in North America and mainland China.

Next steps for investors in these cases

If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith by telephone at (215) 638-4847, by email to..., or visit the firm's website.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

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Bensalem, PA 19020

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Telephone: (215) 638-4847

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