MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now in its third year, the awards recognize organizations that elevate the employee experience by listening to their people and taking meaningful action.

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall GroupTM, the Workforce Excellence Intelligence firm announced the winners of its 2026 Excellence in Action Awards, recognizing organizations that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to creating workplaces where employees can thrive.

Now in its third year, the Excellence in Action Awards have expanded to 26 categories, reflecting the many factors that shape the employee experience. The program recognizes achievements across leadership, company culture, employee engagement, career development, talent mobility, learning and development, workplace technology, wellbeing, and other critical dimensions of organizational life.

What distinguishes the Excellence in Action Awards is their emphasis on the employee perspective. Participating organizations demonstrate how employee feedback, experiences, and ideas contribute to meaningful workplace improvements and stronger organizational outcomes.

Congratulations to Our Top Winners!

Brandon Hall Group extends special congratulations to the outstanding organizations recognized among this year's top Excellence in Action Award winners: LTM Limited, Persistent Systems Ltd., Accenture, Mphasis Ltd., TVS Credit Services Limited, Voya Global service LTD, APTIV, Eczacibasi Building Products, Adobe, ATPCO, CVS Health, Cyient Ltd, TB SEWTECH TURKEY, Trulieve, and Wipro Limited.

These organizations represent a broad range of industries and demonstrate the importance of creating workplace experiences that support employees, strengthen organizational culture, and drive meaningful change.

Congratulations to all 2026 Excellence in Action Award winners for their commitment to putting employees at the center of organizational success.

View the complete list of 2026 Excellence in Action Award winners:



Recognizing Excellence Through the Employee Perspective

"The Excellence in Action Awards recognize that an exceptional employee experience is built through countless decisions organizations make every day. From leadership and career development to workplace culture, technology, wellbeing, and recognition, this year's winners demonstrate a commitment to understanding what employees value and taking meaningful action. We are proud to celebrate organizations that are creating environments where people feel heard, supported, and empowered to succeed," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and leader of the awards program.

Open to organizations of all sizes and industries, the awards celebrate practices and initiatives that demonstrate a commitment to employees and the environments in which they work. Entries are evaluated against category-specific criteria, with award levels determined through a structured judging and scoring process.

"For more than three decades, Brandon Hall Group has set the standard for recognizing excellence in human capital management. The Excellence in Action Awards extend that legacy by bringing the employee perspective into focus across every dimension of the workplace. Great organizations are not defined solely by the programs they implement or the promises they make. They are defined by the experiences they create for their people and the actions they take to continuously improve. These awards recognize organizations demonstrating that commitment in meaningful and measurable ways," said Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Brandon Hall Group.

The 2026 winners will receive digital award recognition and certificates, with additional recognition opportunities at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference.

About the Excellence in Action Awards

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Action Awards recognize organizations that prioritize employee voices and demonstrate meaningful action to improve the workplace. Now in their third year, the awards span 26 categories encompassing employee experience, organizational culture, leadership, talent development, workplace effectiveness, and wellbeing. The program is open to organizations of all sizes and industries.

About Brandon Hall GroupTM

For more than 30 years, we have helped organizations transform workforce performance into measurable business results. We combine independent research, proven practices from award-winning organizations, benchmarking, strategic advisory, and the collective intelligence of a global executive community to help leaders make better decisions with greater confidence.

Our Workforce Excellence Intelligence is built on evidence, not opinion. By continuously studying leadership, learning, talent, human resources, artificial intelligence, and the future of work, we identify what drives exceptional organizational performance and translate those insights into practical frameworks, benchmarks, and guidance that organizations can apply immediately.

More than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including many of the world's leading employers and Human Capital Management solution providers, have engaged with Brandon Hall Group through our research, advisory services, Excellence Councils, Institute, certifications, and the globally recognized HCM Excellence Awards®. Together, they create one of the industry's richest ecosystems of workforce knowledge, best practices, and proven results.

Our purpose is to make Workforce Excellence achievable for every organization and establish it as the global standard for organizational success.

CONTACT: David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082...