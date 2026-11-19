MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointments support Samara's continued growth across its housing portfolio as California's housing reforms create new opportunities for infill development

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samara, the company that designs and builds innovative and beautiful homes in California, today announced the appointment of Scott Laine as Vice President of Brand and Marketing and Bryan Schultz as Vice President of Development. The two bring experience spanning major residential launches, real estate investment, and complex development projects, strengthening Samara's ability to bring new homes to market.

Laine and Schultz join Samara as the company builds on its expansion into single-family and multifamily housing this year. Together, Locale, its single-family home; Backyard, its accessory dwelling unit (ADU); and its multifamily offerings bring Samara's unique approach to design, manufacturing, and installation to a broader range of housing needs. By combining factory-built construction with opportunities created by California's housing reforms, Samara aims to shorten development timelines, reduce costs and execution risks, and minimize construction disruption in existing neighborhoods.

“Meeting California's housing needs in a thoughtful way takes more than well-designed homes. It requires a team that can navigate development challenges and deliver consistently,” said Mike McNamara, co-founder and CEO of Samara.“We're building a best-in-class team with the right experience and judgment to guide Samara's next phase of growth.”

Laine brings more than 15 years of experience in real estate marketing, brand strategy, and sales. Most recently, he served as SVP of Marketing at One Wall Street, one of New York City's most prominent luxury condominium conversions. Previously, as Chief Operating Officer of luxury real estate media platform LX Collection, he helped expand the business across six global markets and led go-to-market strategies for new developments. His experience also includes nearly a decade as a New York City real estate agent and work with JLL, Extell, and Related.

“Samara brings a clear point of view to building innovative homes: thoughtful design, quality materials, and a more efficient way to build,” said Laine.“As the company continues to grow in single-family housing, our opportunity is to show how those principles translate into a brand people know and trust. My focus is on bringing Samara's story to new audiences and helping buyers see what sets our homes apart.”

Schultz brings extensive experience in real estate investment and development. He has executed more than $4 billion in acquisitions throughout his career. Previously, Schultz held senior leadership roles at Brennan Investment Group, March Capital, RealtyShares, and BlackRock, with responsibilities spanning acquisitions, financing, and development across commercial and residential real estate. His experience includes leading West Coast investment strategies and identifying infill development opportunities throughout California. At Samara, Schultz oversees the allocation of capital through the company's discretionary investment vehicle, supporting the acquisition and development of Locale projects across California.

“California's housing reforms have created new opportunities to build homes in neighborhoods where people want to live,” said Schultz.“Samara's infill development model gives us a strong foundation to put those policies into practice. I look forward to identifying the right sites and delivering homes that give California buyers more choice.”

The appointments follow a series of milestones for Samara, including its $34 million Series B financing last year and the launch of Locale in July 2026. The company is also advancing its multifamily business through a partnership with Prometheus Real Estate Group, bringing more than 50 homes to five multifamily communities across the Bay Area.

About Samara

Samara designs, manufactures, and installs high quality, precision-engineered homes in the communities that need them most. We translate California's housing reforms into tangible progress, so exceptional homes are within reach for more people. From single-family developments to small-scale multi-family properties to accessory dwelling units, we create more-and better-places to live in neighborhoods people love. Our beautiful factory-built homes bring together thoughtful design, premium materials, and efficient construction in ways conventional builders can't. Samara is backed by Airbnb, Thrive Capital, 8VC, and other leading investors. Learn more at samara.com.

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