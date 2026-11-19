MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New policy emphasizes nonprofit choice, human judgment, authentic grant writing and continued access to live expert coaching.

Abbotsford, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 400 years after William Shakespeare asked“To be, or not to be?”, nonprofit leaders are facing a very different question: To AI or not to AI?







“To AI or Not to AI?” Grant Advance Announces Human-First AI Policy for Nonprofit Fundraising

Artificial intelligence promises to make foundation research faster, grant writing easier and small nonprofit teams more productive. But it also raises difficult questions about trust, accuracy, privacy, copyright, jobs and the human relationships that charitable work depends upon.

Grant Advance Solutions Inc., a provider of foundation funding research and grant management software serving nonprofits in the United States and Canada, is responding with a Human-First AI Policy built around one principle: artificial intelligence should help nonprofit professionals, not replace them.

The controversy deserves an honest conversation

The concerns surrounding AI are real. Its growing demand for electricity and water has environmental consequences. Creators and publishers have challenged the use of copyrighted work to train AI systems. Employees worry about displacement, while nonprofits must also consider confidentiality, bias, fabricated information and the risk that an automated grant proposal will sound convincing without being accurate.

“I don't think we serve the nonprofit community by pretending these concerns don't exist,” said Guy McPherson, founder of Grant Advance Solutions and a former nonprofit executive.“These are organizations built on trust. They have every right to ask where the information comes from, who checks it and whether they can still talk to a real person.”

AI is optional. The choice belongs to the nonprofit.

Grant Advance's policy is to make its AI-assisted features optional. Organizations that want to work through traditional research and document-preparation methods should be able to do so. Those that choose AI can use it to get a head start on finding prospective funders, organizing information and preparing early drafts.

In either case, the organization remains in charge. A suggested foundation is not automatically a qualified prospect. An AI-generated letter is not a finished grant application. Eligibility, facts, tone and funder requirements still need human review.

A clear line between assistance and authorship

Grant Advance also draws a distinction between using AI to assist its own staff and allowing AI to publish material on the company's behalf. Company-produced articles, graphics and communications must be reviewed, verified, edited and approved by a staff member before publication. AI may provide ideas and starting points; it does not replace accountability.

The company reports that no employee has lost their job because of its adoption of AI, and that it continues to hire.“We want technology to make our people better at what they do,” McPherson said.“Our people are not an inconvenience to be automated away. Their experience is part of what customers are paying for.”

A chatbot should never become a locked door

Grant Advance recognizes that many customers appreciate fast online answers, including AI-assisted chat. But it maintains that customers must also have a practical route to human assistance. Every membership includes access to live support and coaching. The company monitors inbound telephone coverage, reviews staffing needs when calls begin going to voicemail and arranges follow-up with an appropriate advisor when immediate help is unavailable.

Why not simply avoid AI?

For a company working with foundation data, research, communication, documents and project management, ignoring AI would mean ignoring tools that can genuinely save nonprofits time. Small teams should not have to spend hours on repetitive tasks that technology can help them complete in minutes. Nor should they be forced to surrender judgment or personal service to benefit from those advances.

“Having spent much of my career running nonprofit organizations, I know that funding is ultimately about people, relationships and trust,” McPherson said.“AI can help us work faster. It cannot understand every community we serve or take responsibility for the promises we make to funders. Our job is to find the right balance.”

Grant Advance's published policy also addresses privacy, intellectual property, accuracy, bias, environmental considerations and the need to respect individual funders' rules for AI-assisted applications.

Read the Human-First AI Policy: how-grant-advance-uses-ai/

Listen to the accompanying podcast: mission-funded-a-grant-advance-podcast/

Watch the educational webinar: ai-for-nonprofits-webinar/

About Grant Advance Solutions

Grant Advance Solutions Inc. provides foundation funding research, grant writing assistance and grant management software to nonprofits in the United States and Canada. Its platform combines foundation giving information, research and document tools, optional AI assistance, campaign management and live expert coaching. Learn more at.







Grant Advance Solutions

Press Inquiries

Nicole Romito

Nicole [at] GrantAdvance.com

+1 (855) 379-3886

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: