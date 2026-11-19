MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Evelyn Hill and Maayan Omran will perform on stage Dec. 10 and 17

DENVER, CO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Ballet is proud to announce that two Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) students will perform in the company's beloved holiday production of The Nutcracker at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Maayan Omran will perform on Thursday, December 10, and Evelyn Hill will perform on Thursday, December 17, both at 7:30 p.m.

The dancers are part of the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Dance Program, a collaboration between GLOBAL and Colorado Ballet established in 2010. Evelyn and Maayan were selected for their experience and skill within the program.

Evelyn, 14, and Maayan, 13, have both danced in the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Dance Program since they were 5. Evelyn loves dancing, singing, horses and holidays, and she has been studying the Nutcracker DVD since she was 2, so she is thrilled to be part of this year's production. Maayan is a joyful girl who loves to express herself through music, dance and photography, and she brings her own special sparkle to everything she does.

The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Dance Program is an inclusive dance education program presented by Colorado Ballet's Education & Community Engagement Department for students ages 5–18 with Down syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Each year, two students from the program's advanced Ballet II class are selected to rehearse and perform alongside Colorado Ballet's professional dancers, creating a meaningful and inclusive onstage experience. The program is supported by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) and the Anna & John J. Sie Center for Down Syndrome at Children's Hospital Colorado.

“Dance has the power to inspire confidence, foster connection, and create opportunities for self-expression, and those values are at the heart of our Be Beautiful Be Yourself Dance Program,” said Colorado Ballet Artistic Director Gil Boggs.“These students work hard all year to develop their skills. Their performances in The Nutcracker are a celebration of their dedication, growth, and passion for dance. We are incredibly proud to share the stage with them.”

“Every child deserves the chance to be seen for what they can do, and that is what the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Dance Program is all about,” said Michelle Sie Whitten, co-founder, president and CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.“When Evelyn and Maayan step onto the stage of The Nutcracker, thousands of families will see what meaningful inclusion looks like in a professional ballet. We are grateful to the Sandy Wolf and The Melvin & Elaine Wolf Foundation, and Colorado Ballet and their amazing team for giving our students real training, real rehearsals and a real opportunity to showcase their talents in one of Denver's most beloved holiday traditions.”

“I've watched these wonderful dancers grow up over the years, and it brings me so much joy to see how far they've come,” said Sandy Wolf, longtime program benefactor and supporter through The Melvin & Elaine Wolf Foundation.“Evelyn and Maayan have worked so hard for this moment, and I couldn't be prouder of them. This program truly is a family affair, and it's beautiful to see parents, siblings and grandparents come together to cheer on their loved one. It gives these dancers a chance to be in the spotlight, celebrate their abilities, and simply be celebrated for who they are. GLOBAL has done an extraordinary job creating opportunities for children with Down syndrome medically and in terms of their physical and mental health. My daughters and I are incredibly proud to support GLOBAL's vision and its wonderful partnership with Colorado Ballet, helping ensure that generations of dancers will have the same opportunities to learn, grow and shine.”

The selected students will participate in rehearsals with company members, a dress rehearsal, and a live performance at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Their participation reflects Colorado Ballet's commitment to making dance accessible to individuals of all abilities and creating opportunities for students to experience the joy of performing on a professional stage.

About the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Dance Program

Presented through Colorado Ballet's Education & Community Engagement department, the Be Beautiful Be Yourself program was founded in 2010 and provides dance instruction for students ages 5-18 with Down syndrome, intellectual disabilities, and developmental disabilities. Led by experienced Teaching Artists, the program combines creative movement, rhythm, and ballet fundamentals in a supportive environment designed to help participants develop kinesthetic, cognitive, and social-emotional skills.

Through classes ranging from Creative Movement to Ballet II, students build physical stamina, body awareness, coordination, confidence, and communication skills while developing a lifelong appreciation for dance. Participation in The Nutcracker represents the culmination of that training and provides selected students with a unique opportunity to perform alongside professional artists before thousands of audience members.

The program is made possible through the extraordinary generosity of longtime benefactor Sandy Wolf and The Melvin & Elaine Wolf Foundation, whose transformative multi-year gift announced in 2024 helps ensure the program's continued success. Additional program donors include the Daniels Fund, Kroenke Sports Charities, and the Anna & John J. Sie Foundation.

To learn more and register for the upcoming program:

About The Nutcracker

The Colorado Ballet's production of The Nutcracker has been a cherished holiday tradition for more than 65 years. Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's timeless story, the ballet follows Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on an enchanted journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Filled with mischievous mice, swirling snowflakes, dazzling costumes, and dances from around the world, the production is set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's iconic score, performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra.

Performance Information

The Nutcracker

November 28-December 27, 2026

Presented by PNC Bank. Colorado Ballet's beloved holiday tradition returns with Tchaikovsky's iconic score performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. Performances and tickets.

Be Beautiful Be Yourself Featured Performances

Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. – Evelyn Hill

Thursday, December 17, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. – Maayan Omran

Venue

Ellie Caulkins Opera House

1385 Curtis Street

Denver, CO 80204

Tickets start at $40 and may be purchased at coloradoballet.org or by calling Patron Services at (303) 339-1637.

To help reduce ticket fraud and unauthorized resales, Colorado Ballet strongly encourages patrons to purchase tickets directly through Colorado Ballet's website or Patron Services. Tickets purchased through third-party resellers may not be valid.

Upcoming Colorado Ballet Performances Romeo and Juliet | Jan. 29–Feb. 7, 2027

Colorado Ballet presents the Colorado premiere of John Cranko's acclaimed adaptation of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, featuring Sergei Prokofiev's score performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. The Wizard of Oz | March 5–14, 2027

A spectacular production of L. Frank Baum's beloved story, featuring choreography by Septime Webre, imaginative sets, costumes and dazzling theatrical effects. MasterWorks | April 9–18, 2027

A dynamic repertory program featuring works by George Balanchine, Lynne Taylor-Corbett and Jiří Kylián. All productions take place at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver. For tickets and additional information, visit coloradoballet.org or call 303-339-1637. About Colorado Ballet

Colorado Ballet presents exceptional classical ballet and innovative contemporary dance through performances, training, education, and community engagement. Founded in 1961 by Lillian Covillo and Freidann Parker, the nonprofit organization serves more than 100,000 patrons annually and presents 58 performances each year at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Gil Boggs, Colorado Ballet's 43 professional dancers and 17 studio company dancers perform classical masterpieces, full-length story ballets, and contemporary works ranging from neoclassical repertory to world premieres. The Raydean Acevedo Colorado Ballet Academy serves more than 1,200 students annually, while the organization's Education & Community Engagement department reaches more than 47,000 individuals each year through programs serving children, families, educators, and people with and without disabilities.

For more information, visit coloradoballet.org.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest nonprofit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,800 patients with Down syndrome from 41 states and 11 countries.

Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 130 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer's and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL's widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome WorldTM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington, DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Attachments



Maayan Omran, Global Down Syndrome Foundation Dancer Evelyn Hill, Global Down Syndrome Foundation Dancer

CONTACT: Alex Lee Global Down Syndrome Foundation (720) 548-5631... Liza Lorenz Colorado Ballet (303) 339-1613...