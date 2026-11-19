MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunity to introduce and promote the ADVASA VISA Prepaid Card across Enagic's global network of approximately 3 million members

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advasa Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADBT) (“ADVASA” or the“Company”), a fintech payment holding company delivering Earned Wage Access (“EWA”) and financial infrastructure solutions, today announced that its subsidiary, ADVASA Co., Ltd., has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Enagic Co., Ltd. (“Enagic”) to explore the potential introduction and promotion of the ADVASA VISA Prepaid Card among Enagic's approximately 3 million members worldwide.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the two companies will evaluate and explore how the ADVASA VISA Prepaid Card may be introduced to Enagic's worldwide membership base. The companies expect to discuss potential promotional methods, terms and conditions of use, the scope of promotional activities, allocation of costs, implementation matters, and other necessary terms. Any resulting commercial arrangements would be addressed in a separate definitive agreement.

“Enagic's global network of approximately 3 million members provides ADVASA with a meaningful opportunity to explore the potential promotion and adoption of the ADVASA VISA Prepaid Card across key markets,” said Grady Ryther, Chief Executive Officer of ADVASA.“While our discussions remain at an early stage, access to a membership base of this scale holds the potential to support broader awareness and user adoption of the card globally. We look forward to working with Enagic as we work towards a definitive agreement.”

The Memorandum of Understanding records the parties' current intentions regarding the potential promotion and increased use of the ADVASA VISA Prepaid Card. Except for certain provisions, including confidentiality, the agreement is non-binding. There can be no assurance that the parties will execute a definitive agreement or proceed with a promotional program. Specific implementation methods, terms, conditions, schedules, and other details are expected to be determined through future discussions. ADVASA will provide appropriate disclosure if material developments requiring disclosure arise.

About ADVASA

Advasa Holdings, Inc. is a fintech company dedicated to delivering financial well-being to all workers. The company operates an Earned Wage Access (EWA) platform that allows employees to access their earned wages in real time. Leveraging a global patent strategy, it has established a robust intellectual property foundation across markets such as Japan, the United States, and South Korea. By seamlessly integrating with major HR/payroll systems and diverse payment infrastructures, including bank transfers and digital wallets, ADVASA plans to expand into global markets where the demand for financial inclusion is rapidly growing, such as Indonesia and the UAE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Forward-looking statements often include words such as 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'may,' 'will,' 'would,' or similar expressions regarding future events or performance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed in the“Risk Factors” sections of the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



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