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Colorectal Surgery Market

The Business Research Company's Colorectal Surgery Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The colorectal surgery market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by advances in medical technology and increasing healthcare needs. This sector plays a critical role in addressing diseases related to the colon, rectum, and anus. Below is a detailed overview of the market's size, key drivers, regional insights, and future prospects.

Current and Forecasted Market Size for Colorectal Surgery

The colorectal surgery market has expanded rapidly and is projected to continue this trend. It is expected to grow from $23.83 billion in 2025 to $26.35 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This initial growth phase has been fueled by factors such as the rising prevalence of colorectal disorders, an increase in colorectal cancer cases, expansion of specialized surgical centers, broader adoption of laparoscopic techniques, and advancements in surgical device technology. Moving forward, the market is anticipated to reach $38.98 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. The forecast period growth is supported by the increasing demand for robotic colorectal surgeries, greater emphasis on early disease detection and intervention, growth in ambulatory surgical centers, rising investments in surgical innovations, and a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. Market trends expected to shape this phase include widespread adoption of minimally invasive surgery, enhanced use of advanced endoscopic systems, integration of robotic-assisted surgeries, expansion in single-use surgical instruments, and a stronger focus on surgical precision and patient outcomes.

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Understanding the Scope of Colorectal Surgery

Colorectal surgery is a specialized field dedicated to diagnosing, managing, and surgically treating conditions of the colon, rectum, and anus. This specialty involves a variety of procedures aimed at combating diseases such as colorectal cancer, diverticulitis, inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, as well as treating hemorrhoids, anal fissures, and fistulas. The broad scope of this specialty underscores its importance in improving patient health through effective surgical interventions.

The Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer as a Market Driver

A key factor propelling the colorectal surgery market is the increasing occurrence of colorectal cancer worldwide. This cancer begins in the colon or rectum, often originating from benign polyps that may eventually turn malignant if left untreated. Lifestyle choices, such as poor diet and lack of physical activity, contribute significantly to the rising cancer rates. Surgical intervention plays a vital role in treating colorectal cancer by removing cancerous tissues and affected bowel segments, which helps enhance patient survival and reduce disease progression. For example, in July 2025, Cancer Australia reported that approximately 15,542 new colorectal cancer cases were diagnosed in 2024, with an estimated 5,239 deaths in 2023. This growing disease burden is a major factor driving increased demand for colorectal surgery worldwide.

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North America Leading the Market with Asia-Pacific on the Rise

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global colorectal surgery market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of innovative surgical techniques. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the upcoming years, driven by rising healthcare investments, expanding medical facilities, and increasing awareness about colorectal diseases. The market analysis also includes other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a well-rounded global perspective on market growth and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Colorectal Surgery Market Is Projected to Grow at a Consistent 10.3% CAGR Driven by Increasing Industry Applications News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 19, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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