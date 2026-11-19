Detroit mobility communications agency earns recognition from Crain's Detroit Business and Founded by Women for leadership and measurable impact.

- Katelyn Davis, Founder & CEO, Joyride Group

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joyride Group -an integrated communications agency specializing in automotive, transportation, mobility technology and infrastructure-is celebrating two major honors recognizing the agency's impact and leadership within the communications industry.

Joyride Group received Founded by Women's Marketing & Communications Impact Award, while the agency's Founder and CEO, Katelyn Davis, was named one of Crain's Detroit Business' 2026 Notable Leaders in Communications. Together, the accolades recognize the Detroit-based agency's rapid growth, specialized industry expertise, and ability to deliver high-impact communications strategies for companies transforming mobility.

Founded in 2023, Joyride has quickly established itself as a strategic communications partner for startups, technology innovators, and industry leaders across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The agency was built on the belief that companies advancing the future of transportation need communications partners who understand the complexities of mobility innovation as deeply as they understand the power of storytelling.

“Building Joyride has always been about creating something different-an agency that combines deep industry expertise with creativity, strategy and meaningful impact,” said Davis.“To have both our team's work and my leadership recognized in such a short period of time is incredibly rewarding. These honors reflect the talented people, innovative clients and incredible Detroit community that have helped make Joyride what it is today.”

Recognizing Impact in Mobility Communications

Joyride's Marketing & Communications Impact Award from Founded by Women recognizes the agency's ability to deliver measurable brand transformation through strategic communications. The award highlighted Joyride's work supporting Electreon's debut of the nation's first public wireless electric vehicle charging roadway in Detroit, where a fully earned communications campaign generated 734 media placements, including coverage from NBC News, The Washington Post, the Associated Press, and TIME. The campaign exemplifies Joyride's ability to translate complex mobility innovations into compelling stories that resonate with mainstream audiences and industry stakeholders, an approach the agency applies across electrification, autonomous mobility, public transit, and emerging transportation technologies.

Recognizing Leadership in Communications

Crain's Detroit Business named Davis a 2026 Notable Leader in Communications, recognizing her leadership in building Joyride into a growing global mobility communications agency. With more than a decade of experience in automotive, transportation, and emerging technologies, Davis has helped innovative companies build influential brands while championing Detroit's mobility ecosystem. Beyond her work at Joyride, she co-founded Detroit Moves, a community festival and forum focused on transportation innovation, and co-authored Women Driven Mobility: Rethinking the Way the World Moves, highlighting the role of women in shaping the future of transportation.

Together, the dual honors mark a significant milestone for Joyride as it continues to expand its reach and influence within the global transportation and mobility industry.

Through integrated capabilities spanning strategy and positioning, brand identity and creative, public relations and influence, content and marketing, and community and stakeholder engagement, Joyride helps companies build visibility, credibility, trust and momentum.

“Mobility is one of the most exciting and consequential industries in the world, but innovation alone doesn't guarantee understanding, adoption or impact,” added Davis.“Strong communications play a critical role in connecting new ideas with the people and communities they are designed to serve. We're proud to be building an agency that helps move not just businesses forward, but the entire mobility industry.”

As Joyride looks ahead, the agency remains focused on advancing the stories, technologies, and organizations driving the next era of transportation, while continuing to champion Detroit's entrepreneurial and mobility communities.

About Joyride Group

Joyride is an award-winning integrated communications agency specializing in automotive, transportation, and mobility technology and infrastructure. The agency combines deep domain expertise, strategic thinking, powerful storytelling, creative execution, and industry connections to help organizations build visibility, credibility, trust, and momentum. Joyride supports clients around the world across strategy and positioning, brand identity and creative, public relations and influence, content and marketing, and community and stakeholder engagement. The agency works with organizations advancing transportation in ways that create meaningful value for people, communities, and the world around us. To learn more, visit joyridepr.

Katelyn Davis

Joyride Group

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Joyride Earns Dual Honors for Leadership and Impact in Transportation and Mobility Communications News Provided By Joyride Group November 19, 2026, 18:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.