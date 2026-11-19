Love to Party for Good and Support Girls? RSVP to Attend The Sweetest Mom Daughter Smoothie Party On Saturday Made Just for You!

Recruiting for Good is Launching The Sweetest Dining Gig for Girls in 4th and 5th Grade to review The Sweetest Restaurants Paris to LA.

love to invest in your daughter or granddaughter? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn 3 years of cooking school Made Just for Talented Kids!

Love to Dine for Good and Support Girls Participate in Recruiting for Good to Do Both (Don't Have to be a parent) to earn the sweetest reward three $1000 Dining Gift Cards to improve your life

Love to Party for Good Do Something Good for You and Community Too Made Just for You!

Recruiting for Good sponsors a 1-hour open-bar social at a Westside smoothie shop, inviting registered guests to enjoy treats and sweet surprises. Need to RSVP

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good, a value-driven staffing agency dedicated to funding meaningful work experiences for youth, announced today it will celebrate its signature mentorship program, The Sweetest Gigs, with an exclusive Mom Daughter smoothie party on Saturday, November 21, at 11:00 AM. Taking place at a popular Westside smoothie shop, the 1-hour social gathering will feature a complimentary open smoothie bar, delicious treats, and sweet surprises for attendees."Love to party for good and support girls? Our celebration on Saturday at 11:00 AM is made just for you," says Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gigs.Space is limited, and moms/grandmothers/aunties must RSVP by Friday, November 20, at 5:00 PM by emailing.... The exact Westside location will be revealed upon confirmation. Sweet party for 10 daughters and 10 mothers (please only bring one kid).Celebrating Three Unique Gigs for Girls launching in LA in 20271. Talented 3rd to 5th Grade Girls Read Five Books & Write Reviews Earn $500 for a Savings Account2. Talented 5th Grade Girls (Autism or Down Syndrome) Create 5 Drawings Earn $500 for a Savings Account3. Talented Girls in 3rd-5th Grade Land Gig Mom&Me Lunch to Review The Sweetest Restaurants LA to ParisAboutRecruiting for Good is Sponsoring The Sweetest Party Good for You to Celebrate Launching The Three Sweetest Gigs for Girls in LA RSVP with... (learn location, and time) Open Bar at a Smoothie Shop On The Westside On Saturday November 21st, 2026 at 11am If You are An LA Parent Subscriber and Found Our Article Inspiring...RSVP to Bring Your Daughter in 3rd, 4th, or 5th Grade to Our Sweet Social Party!Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, and Operations (HR, Marketing, Sales) and using placement fees to fund social causes we care about, including The Sweetest Gigs. Find more details about the program and mission at Recruiting for Good: .Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Girls. We have created over 100 unique gigs, served over 100 girls. Recruiting for Good Founder created The Sweetest Gigs (meaningful mentoring work program) and methodology Girls Design TomorrowTM (based on 3000 hours of personal mentoring hours with daughters and mothers).Parents, grandparents, and aunties participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to secure a spot on The Sweetest Dining Gig; "Mom and Me Lunch' for 3rd to 5th Grade girls (anywhere in the USA). Girls who land a spot on the dining gig in third grade; have the opportunity to earn gigs for three years. Girls review The Sweetest Restaurants from LA to Paris .Love to Dine for Good and Support Girls; participate in Recruiting for Good referral Program to earn three $1000 gift cards for favorite restaurants or dining delivery service. (Don't have to be a parent or have kids to enjoy the sweetest rewards that improve life)Love to invest in your daughter/granddaughter participate in Recruiting for Good referral Program to earn three $1000 gift cards for favorite Kids Cooking school in LA; and she also lands a spot on the sweetest dining gig for 3rd to 5th grade girls, 'Mom and Me Lunch' for five months. Every month Recruiting for Good rewards $100 dining gift card and girl does a restaurant review. The best performing girls; whose parents are easy to work with continue to earn more dining gigs. To gift LA's Best Cooking Schools School for Kids visitGirls on The Sweetest Gigs in LA earn access to invite only signature celebrations for daughters-mothers; iCelebrateCake, Love Books & Chocolate, Manis & Chocolate Strawberries, and Smoothie Parties. Including access to The Foodie Games in Summer 2027Media Contact:...XXX

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

in 2022 9 Year old In a Minute Landed the Gig Mom & Me Lunch. Recruiting for Good is Launching The Sweetest Gig in LA in 2027 for talented 3rd-5th grade girls!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Celebrates The Sweetest Gigs with Party on Saturday Nov 21 News Provided By Recruiting for Good November 19, 2026, 18:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.