The film's exclusive window launches November 19, 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- film announced today that it acquired exclusive North American TVOD rights to award winning documentary film Everybody to Kenmure Street. In partnership with Icarus Films, the exclusive window launches November 19, 2026. The release gives audiences a chance to watch the film online during awards season.In addition to its exclusive premium TVOD window, Jolt will support the film's awards-season campaign with a bespoke multi-faceted digital release and marketing strategy. Elements include a dedicated premium viewing page, promotional placement, a virtual event, and targeted outreach to audiences. Outreach will center around the themes of community, solidarity and immigration.The acquisition underscores Jolt's continued support of distinctive, culture, shaping films, and its commitment to supporting independent filmmakers through innovative distribution strategies and audience-building initiatives.Everybody to Kenmure Street has emerged as one of the year's most celebrated documentaries. Currently sitting at 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, the film made its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Festival in the World Cinema Documentary Competition selection and won the festival's Special Jury Award for Civil Resistance, also won the Al Jazeera Documentary Award at Cannes Docs 2025 as a work in progress, is nominated for Best British Independent Film at this year's British Independent Film Awards and has won Director Factual at BAFTA Scotland. Everybody to Kenmure Street completed a theatrical run in North America through Icarus Films and in the UK and Ireland through Conic. Additional festival screenings include, Glasgow Film Festival, CPH:DOX, Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, Mill Valley, Vancouver International Film Festival and Vashon Island Film Festival. The Party Film Sales represents international rights.“Everybody to Kenmure Street is a reminder that ordinary people, standing together peacefully, can do extraordinary things. It is one of the most uplifting stories we've had the privilege to champion and we are thrilled to share it with audiences,” said Tara Hein-Phillips, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Jolt.Set in Pollokshields, Glasgow, Everybody to Kenmure Street revisits the extraordinary events of May 2021, when a dawn immigration raid conducted by the UK Home Office on Eid sparked an unprecedented act of community resistance. As news of the detention of two local men spread, hundreds of neighbors gathered around the immigration van, with the crowd eventually growing to more than 2,000 people. For eight hours, residents stood together, refusing to allow the vehicle to leave until the men were released. What unfolded became a remarkable demonstration of solidarity and collective action, capturing international attention.Directed by Felipe Bustos Sierra (Nae Pasaran), the film weaves together crowdsourced footage from the day, archival material, and meticulously staged sequences in which actors deliver verbatim testimonies from those who participated. The result is an inventive and deeply immersive portrait of grassroots resistance, community solidarity, and the power of ordinary people to create extraordinary change.Bustos Sierra writes:“I am the son of a Chilean exile. My early life was filled with stories of what was lost - countries, people, ideals. This film is an act of recovery, and about the quiet, invisible lines that connect one act of resistance to another, across time... In Everybody to Kenmure Street, I am not trying to explain. I am trying to remember, preserve and rebuild. It's not a film with heroes, but with presence, with voices that echo through each other. It's a film about being present, being in the street, being together, being human.”The film features executive producer Emma Thompson, a two-time Academy Award winner who also appears in the documentary, and an original score by Barry Burns of Mogwai. Produced by Ciara Barry of barry crerar, with executive production support from Mark Thomas for Screen Scotland. Tara Hein-Phillips of Jolt negotiated the TVOD deal with Jonathan Miller of Icarus Films on behalf of the film.Miller writes:“In a time of transition – in media and politics – like ours, we are excited that Jolt is as committed to building alliances and expanding audiences for this important film as we are! We look forward to working together on Everybody to Kenmure Street's next chapter.”Jolt continues its audience-first approach to distribution, designing bespoke campaigns that connect each film with the communities most likely to embrace it. For films including An Eye for an Eye, I Got Bombed at Harvey's, The Balloonist, and Girl Climber, Jolt has developed targeted partnerships and promotions that extend reach beyond traditional channels, using audience research to determine the most impactful release strategy across theatrical, premium TVOD, awards, impact, and additional platform expansion.ABOUT JOLTJolt is transforming how independent filmmakers bring their stories to the world. Jolt is an impact-first independent distributor, powered by data with a focus on audience discovery at each phase of release.Built to address a growing gap in the distribution landscape for documentary and independent films, Jolt provides a curated, direct-to-audience path for filmmakers seeking a smarter, more flexible way to reach viewers. Through its Interest Delivery Network, Jolt uses real-time data, research, and tailored marketing to identify and activate each film's target audience, helping determine the most impactful release strategy across theatrical, premium TVOD, awards, impact, and additional platform expansion.Jolt works with high-quality, impactful, engaging, and entertaining films, offering full or partial distribution, private-label platform support, and à la carte services including awards marketing, impact screenings, paid media placement, and philanthropy engagement. Across its models, Jolt is designed to help filmmakers and partners retain meaningful ownership of their work while building long-term audience engagement and measurable impact.

Falco Ink

Falco Ink

+1 (212) 445-7100

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jolt Acquires Exclusive North American TVOD Rights to Award-Winning Documentary Everybody to Kenmure Street News Provided By Falco Ink November 19, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Politics, Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.