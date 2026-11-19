MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Tampa-based firm David W. Magann, P.A. states how the Department of Veterans Affairs announced on October 29 that it plans to hire more than 2,000 additional claims processors in fiscal year 2027, adding to a workforce of more than 13,000 employees already handling disability claims.

The agency says the hiring responds to record demand: VA received more than 3.15 million claims submissions in fiscal year 2026, an 80% increase over fiscal year 2022, driven in part by outreach that included more than 11,000 live events. Tampa veterans' disability attorney David W. Magann says the expansion is a reasonable response to rising volume, and veterans should understand what it does not change.

VA reports granting more than 60% of claims filed in fiscal year 2026, which means close to four in ten claims were denied in whole or in part. A larger workforce moves more claims through the system. It does not change the evidence standard a claim must meet, and it does not develop the medical opinions, service records, and lay statements that separate granted claims from denied ones.

Magann also points to the learning curve that comes with any hiring surge. New processors complete national training, including the Warrior Training Advancement Course, which allows transitioning service members to train while still on active duty, and then begin deciding cases that hinge on fine distinctions in medical evidence and rating criteria. VA reports claims accuracy of 93.88%, its best in three years, and that figure still leaves tens of thousands of decisions with errors in a year when the agency processed a record 3.1 million claims.

Accuracy above 93% sounds strong until you apply the remainder to three million decisions, the firm stated. Every rating decision deserves a careful, line-by-line read against the evidence. The veterans who treat the decision letter as the end of the conversation are the ones who leave benefits on the table.

Veterans who receive a decision generally have one year to request a higher-level review or an appeal to the Board of Veterans' Appeals, while a supplemental claim with new evidence can be filed at any time, though filing within one year preserves the original effective date. Deadlines may differ for certain benefit types, and the decision letter states the applicable timeframes.

The VA reports that only 3.2% of decisions were appealed to the Board last fiscal year, a figure Magann believes reflects how few veterans challenge decisions rather than how few decisions deserve a challenge.

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Attorney David W. Magann States How VA's Plan to Hire 2,000 Claims Processors Answers the Volume Problem, Not the Denial Problem News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 19, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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