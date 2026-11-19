MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Chicago studio guides kitchen, condo and whole-home projects from the first conversation to the final install, with custom millwork built in-house.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most homeowners who set out to remodel a kitchen or a condo end up managing a small crowd: a designer with one set of drawings, a contractor with another, a cabinet shop working to its own standards and a string of vendors who all need scheduling. Every handoff is a chance for something to get lost. Threshold Design Lab, a Chicago interior design studio, has built its practice around removing those handoffs. The studio designs the space, sources the finishes, manages the vendors and trades, and builds the custom millwork through its own fabrication arm, TDL Custom.The approach draws on three decades of experience at the point where design meets construction. Instead of delivering a set of drawings and stepping away, Threshold stays with a project from the first conversation through to completion, so the people who planned the space are the same people solving problems on site. For homeowners looking for residential interior design in Chicago, that means one accountable team and far fewer surprises along the way."The most successful projects begin with listening," said a spokesperson for Threshold Design Lab. "When the design and the workbench sit under one roof, there is no translation gap between what was drawn and what gets built. Our clients get one team that understands how every piece fits together, and they get to enjoy the process instead of refereeing it."Each project runs in three phases. It starts with design and planning, where the studio listens to how the client wants to live in the space and turns that into space plans, elevations, material selections and an itemized budget. Procurement and curation comes next, with the team ordering merchandise and custom pieces, working through lead times and building a schedule around vendors and subcontractors. The final phase is execution and installation, where Threshold oversees the work, resolves technical questions as they come up and sees the project through to the finish.The model is a particularly good fit for Chicago's condo market, where building rules can shape a remodel as much as the design does. Association approvals, permitted work hours, freight elevator reservations and insurance requirements all have to be settled before work can start, and Threshold handles those building requirements as part of its project management. Its condo interior design in Chicago work includes Barry, a mid-century modern kitchen and bathroom remodel with custom millwork, a bedroom and hallway redesign on the Gold Coast and a vintage apartment redesign in Lake View that included custom furniture.The studio's residential portfolio stretches from Richmond, a full-scope design for a new construction home with custom furniture, millwork and trim, to kitchen and living area remodels such as Kilpatrick and Cuyler. Its commercial interior design in Chicago work covers the redesign of Range Restaurant, a VIP guest lounge at Double Cross Lounge, the redesign of the Walton Residences extended-stay hotel and custom millwork for a private dressing room at Harpo.In-house fabrication is the studio's quiet advantage. Kitchens, built-ins, vanities and standalone furniture are drawn and built within the same business, so reveals, clearances and storage are sized around a client's actual walls and belongings rather than a catalog size chart. When a wall turns out to be out of square or a drain cannot move, the fix happens in the shop drawings, not on installation day.Clients notice the difference. "Threshold Design Lab exceeded our expectations with our kitchen remodel," one Chicago client wrote in a review of a kitchen design and build project. "From the initial design phase to the final touches, the team was professional and easy to work with. We love our new kitchen!"Threshold Design Lab works across Chicago's neighborhoods and on the North Shore, including Evanston, Wilmette, Winnetka, Glencoe and Highland Park. The first consultation is free and can take place in person or virtually. To start a conversation, call (773) 433-0042 or visit thresholddesignlab.Threshold Design Lab is a Chicago interior design studio offering residential and commercial interior design, procurement, project management and renovations, with custom millwork and furniture fabricated through TDL Custom. The studio is built on three decades of experience at the intersection of design and construction and on a simple belief that the client's voice should guide every decision.

Emma Sivess

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Threshold Design Lab Brings Design, Procurement and Construction Management Under One Roof for Chicago Remodels News Provided By Unlimited Content November 19, 2026, 18:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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