Basement Giveaway

MatrixBasements

With a love for entertaining family and friends, the Algonquin couple looks forward to transforming their unfinished basement where lasting memories can be made

- Brent DuelmARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Matrix Basements, one of the nation's leading basement finishing companies, is excited to announce that Molly and Sam of Algonquin, Illinois, are the winners of its $80,000 Dream Basement Giveaway.The giveaway, launched in September through BasementGiveaway, offered homeowners the opportunity to win an extraordinary basement transformation valued at $80,000. Following the conclusion of the sweepstakes, Molly and Sam were named the grand prize winners, giving them the opportunity to turn their unfinished basement into a beautiful, customized living space designed around their family's needs and lifestyle.With a 16-month-old child and a love for hosting family and friends, Molly and Sam envision their new basement as a welcoming space where everyone can come together. Whether entertaining guests, spending time with family, or simply enjoying everyday moments with their growing child, the couple looks forward to creating a space that will become a central part of their home.“We couldn't be more excited for Molly and Sam,” said Brent Duelm, Chief Marketing Officer of Matrix Basement Finishing.“When we launched this giveaway, our goal was to do something truly special for a homeowner. Knowing they have a young child and love bringing family and friends together makes this even more meaningful. We're thrilled to help them create a space where they can make memories for years to come.”The Dream Basement Sweepstakes was created to showcase the incredible possibilities that exist in unfinished and underutilized basements. With professional design and construction services from Matrix, homeowners can transform their basements into comfortable family gathering spaces, entertainment areas, home theaters, game rooms, and more.For Molly and Sam, the prize represents an opportunity to make the most of their existing unfinished basement by creating additional living space for their family and a dedicated area for entertaining. Their plans center around bringing people together, with a basement designed to accommodate gatherings while also providing a comfortable place for their family to relax, play, and enjoy time together.“At Matrix, we believe a finished basement is about much more than adding square footage,” added Duelm.“It's about making the most of the space you already have and transforming it into a place where families can spend time together, entertain friends, celebrate special occasions, and make memories that last a lifetime. Molly and Sam are a perfect example of why we do what we do.”The $80,000 Dream Basement Giveaway reflects Matrix's commitment to helping families recognize the potential of the space they already have. Since its founding in 2009, the company has completed more than 12,000 basement transformations throughout the Midwest, helping homeowners create functional, customized spaces that complement their homes and lifestyles.As Molly and Sam begin planning their basement transformation, Matrix looks forward to sharing their journey and showcasing how an unfinished basement can become one of the most enjoyable spaces in a home.To learn more about Matrix Basements and explore basement design inspiration, visit .About Matrix BasementsFounded in 2009, Matrix Basements is a locally owned and operated basement finishing company specializing in complete basement transformations. With more than 12,000 completed projects, Matrix combines professional design, detailed project planning, and experienced construction teams to transform unfinished basements into beautiful, functional extensions of the home.Serving homeowners throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio, Matrix is committed to quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and helping families create more room for the moments that matter most.

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Matrix Basements Announces Algonquin Couple Molly and Sam as Winners of $80,000 Dream Basement Giveaway News Provided By Matrix Basement Finishing November 19, 2026, 18:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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