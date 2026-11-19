Designed for mounting on compatible firearms, the compact TS003 combines enhanced thermal imaging, customizable reticle options, and intuitive controls to provide a clear sight picture in low-light and challenging visibility conditions.

TOPDON USA has introduced the TS003 thermal red dot sight to its growing lineup of thermal imaging products.

- Chad SchnitzFAIRFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TOPDON USA ( ), a leading provider of advanced automotive diagnostic tools and thermal imaging technology, has introduced the TS003 thermal red dot sight to its growing lineup of thermal imaging products. Designed for mounting on compatible firearms, the compact TS003 combines enhanced thermal imaging, customizable reticle options, and intuitive controls to provide a clear sight picture in low-light and challenging visibility conditions. The TS003 is now available through TOPDON's national distribution network.“The TOPDON TS003 is a natural extension of our growing line of thermal imaging solutions,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president at TOPDON USA.“From its customizable display to its straightforward zeroing process, we've designed this sight to make advanced thermal technology more approachable without compromising performance.”The TS003 features a 256×192 thermal sensor with TOPDON's TISR technology, which enhances image resolution to 360×270 for improved clarity and detail. A 50 Hz refresh rate provides smooth thermal imagery, while multiple reticle sizes, reticle colors, and thermal palettes allow users to tailor the display to their preferences and viewing conditions. Designed for use at distances of five to 30 meters, the sight features a standard RMR mounting footprint for compatibility with a variety of mounting platforms.A 1.41-inch touchscreen and physical buttons provide convenient access to key settings, while a simple zeroing process makes sight alignment easy to manage. Built to withstand demanding conditions, the TS003 is rated for shock resistance up to 1200 g.The TS003 features include:.Enhanced thermal clarity: 256×192 native thermal resolution enhanced to 360×270 through TISR technology..Customizable reticles: 2 MOA, 32 MOA, and 64 MOA reticle options to accommodate user preferences..Smooth imaging: 50 Hz refresh rate for fluid, responsive thermal viewing..Digital zoom: Three selectable, flexible zoom levels (0.5×, 1×, and 2×)..Short-range viewing: 13 mm focal length optimized for use at distances of five to 30 meters..Flexible display settings: Four reticle colors and five thermal color palettes for different viewing conditions..Intuitive operation: 1.41-inch touchscreen, physical buttons, and easy zeroing for convenient setup and adjustments..Mounting compatibility: Standard RMR footprint for integration with compatible mounting platforms..Durable construction: IP67-rated with shock resistance rated up to 1200 g for dependable performance.The TS003 is part of TOPDON's growing line of outdoor thermal imaging products including the TS004, TS004 Pro, TS005, TS006, and TS006 Pro.About TOPDON USAFounded in 2017 and based in Fairfield, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians and DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has more than 250 industry-leading engineers and owns more than 600 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information, visit .Follow TOPDON USA on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

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TOPDON USA Expands Thermal Imaging Lineup with TS003 Thermal Red Dot Sight News Provided By TOPDON Technology USA, Inc. November 19, 2026, 18:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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