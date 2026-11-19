MENAFN - EIN Presswire) North Alabama and Travel Oregon named Accessible Accessible Destinations of the Year alongside leaders from United Airlines, Indiana, and California.

- Jake Steinman, Founder

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TravelAbility honored five leaders in accessible travel at its 5th Annual Superstars of Accessibility Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11, during TravelAbility Summit 2026 at the Hilton Tampa Downtown.

Recognizing excellence in accessibility leadership, the TravelAbility Awards celebrate the people and places doing the work to make travel accessible for all. These leaders are turning vision into action-transforming communities, inspiring businesses, and creating experiences that ensure every traveler feels welcomed and empowered to explore the world. Each year's honorees are chosen for results: programs that have changed how their communities serve travelers with disabilities and that give other destinations a model to follow.

TravelAbility honored five leaders in accessible travel at its Superstars of Accessibility Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11, during TravelAbility Summit 2026 at the Hilton Tampa Downtown. The awards recognize destinations and individuals who are turning accessibility from a compliance checklist into a core part of how they welcome visitors.

This year's honorees are:

.Accessible Destination of the Year: North Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association: Tami Reist, President and CEO

.Accessible State of the Year: Travel Oregon, Kevin Wright, VP Brand Stewardship

.Accessibility Superstar: Kim Fox, Director of Strategy and Insights, Visit Hendricks County (Indiana)

.Accessibility Superstar: Megan Kimble, Manager of Customer Strategy and Innovation, United Airlines

.Accessibility Superstar: Sophia Valdivia, Director of Tourism Development, Visit Huntington Beach

The awards were presented by Kristy Durso, TravelAbility Ambassador, and Jake Steinman, TravelAbility Founder and CEO during the summit's closing awards luncheon.

The 2026 Honorees

Destination of the Year: North Alabama (Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association)

Led by President and CEO Tami Reist, the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association built a unified accessibility approach across 16 counties rather than a single city. It became the first regional destination in Alabama to partner comprehensively with Wheel the World. Through its ALL-A-BAMA initiative, the region expanded beyond mobility to sensory and neurodiversity inclusion. A micro-grant program of 17 grants of $500 each kick-started $85,000 in accessibility improvements. The region also ties its legacy as the home of Helen Keller to accessibility today, supporting programs such as Camp Courage and hosting disabled creators to showcase accessible itineraries.

Accessible State of the Year: Travel Oregon

Travel Oregon became the nation's first "Accessibility Verified" state, partnering with Wheel the World to map accessibility across all seven of Oregon's tourism regions. It unified local destination organizations, from the Tillamook Coast to Central Oregon and Portland, around shared inclusion goals. The state has opened its beaches, state parks and high-desert trails to adaptive outdoor recreation, and positions accessibility as a market growth driver rather than a compliance box, with a strong focus on industry training. Its work also extends to non-visible disabilities, sensory sensitivities and cultural inclusion.

Accessibility Superstar: Kim Fox, Director of Strategy and Insights, Visit Hendricks County.

After attending TravelAbility in 2025, Kim Fox led Hendricks County, Indiana's accessible tourism effort and wove accessibility into the destination's DNA. She built an accessibility landing page organized with a disabled-users-first approach. The county hosts major adaptive sports events, including the 2026 Special Olympics Indiana Equestrian State Championship and the Indiana Hardcourt Championships, and uses them to bring industry partners along. Fox also champions inclusive community sports programs, including My Time to Shine, the Brownsburg Little League Challenger Program, Brownsburg STAR Soccer and Optimist Miracle Movers.

Accessibility Superstar: Megan Kimble, United Airlines

Megan Kimble, Manager of Customer Strategy and Innovation at United Airlines, helped create the airline industry's first digital wheelchair sizing tool. The tool shows travelers which aircraft can carry their wheelchair and automatically refunds fare differences when another flight is needed. She helped lead United's fleet-wide rollout of tactile Braille signage, the first by a U.S. airline, along with seatback accessibility features such as text-to-speech and audio description. Kimble brings the voices of travelers with disabilities into United's policies through United's Bridge Business Resource Group and industry forums such as TravelAbility. Her work also gives passengers tools to plan ahead, including printable wheelchair loading instructions and clear seating information.

Accessibility Superstar: Sophia Valdivia, Visit Huntington Beach

Sophia Valdivia, Director of Tourism Development at Visit Huntington Beach, helped make Huntington Beach the first destination in California to be certified sensory-inclusive by KultureCity, in partnership with the City of Huntington Beach. More than 1,538 visitor-facing staff across hotels, restaurants, retail and attractions completed the certification training, and 95 percent of all city personnel, including public safety, completed sensory-inclusive training - well above KultureCity's requirements. One hundred sensory bags with noise-reducing headphones, fidget tools, sunglasses and communication boards are now available at City Hall, libraries, community centers, lifeguard towers and in public safety vehicles. The certification is paired with Visit Huntington Beach's Wheel the World partnership, so travelers know what to expect before they arrive.

"This year's honorees show what happens when accessibility becomes part of an organization's culture instead of a project," said Jake Steinman, Founder and CEO of TravelAbility. "From a 16-county region in Alabama to an entire state, a major airline and two destinations rethinking how they welcome every visitor, they are proving that accessible travel is good for travelers and good for business."

TravelAbility Summit 2026 took place Nov. 9–11 in Tampa bringing together destination marketers, hospitality and travel brands, accessibility experts and travelers with disabilities. The 2027 TravelAbility Summit will be held in Los Angeles; dates will be announced soon.

About TravelAbility

TravelAbility has built a first-of-its-kind accessibility ecosystem that empowers Destination Marketing Organizations to make accessibility their differentiator, through its flagship annual Summit, the Accessibility Playbook and the Destination A11Y Club. Complementing the work of policy advocates, TravelAbility provides commercial advocacy that future-proofs destinations and their industry partners, and is leading the industry toward Vision 2030: The Accessibility Moonshot, preparing for the year all Baby Boomers will be over 65 and 288 million people will be affected by disabilities. Learn more at travelability.

Jacob Steinman

TravelAbility Summit

+1 415-235-0724

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