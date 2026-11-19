Christopher Bungay, senior lawyer at Advantage Family Law

Advantage Family Law explains how Alberta's Family Property Act shapes who keeps the house, how its value is shared, and what options separating spouses have.

- Christopher Bungay, Divorce LawyerCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advantage Family Law, a Calgary divorce and family law firm, highlights the questions separating couples face about the family home when a marriage or adult interdependent relationship ends in Alberta. For many families, the house is the largest single asset they own, and it often holds years of memories, from a child's first steps to family dinners and movie nights, which can make decisions about it especially difficult.Under Alberta's Family Property Act, property acquired during a relationship is generally presumed to be shared equally between spouses or adult interdependent partners. In practice, this often means each person is entitled to half of the home's value, regardless of whose name is on title. That presumption can be adjusted where an equal split would be unfair in the circumstances of a particular family.Ownership history can also affect the outcome. When one spouse owned the home before the relationship began, the value of the home at that time may be exempt from division, while any increase in value during the relationship is typically shared. A home purchased with an inheritance or a gift from a third party may also be treated differently, depending on whether those funds can be clearly traced.Equal sharing does not mean the house itself must be split or sold. Many couples agree to divide their assets in a way that allows one spouse to keep the home. One spouse may keep a $1 million home while the other keeps $1 million in investments, or one spouse may buy out the other's share through refinancing or an equalization payment. These arrangements depend on an accurate appraisal of the home, the outstanding mortgage balance, and each person's ability to qualify for financing on their own.When spouses cannot reach an agreement, other options remain. The home may be sold, with the proceeds divided after the mortgage and sale costs are paid. The Family Property Act also allows for an exclusive possession order, which gives one spouse the right to live in the home for a period of time, regardless of who owns it. Factors considered include the best interests of any children, the financial position of each spouse, and the availability of other suitable housing.Children's stability is often central to these decisions. Keeping children in the same home, near their school, friends, and activities, may support a smoother transition through separation. Where one spouse earns significantly less than the other, the economic imbalance between them may also shape how the home and other family property are divided."The family home is rarely just a financial question," said Christopher Bungay, Senior Lawyer at Advantage Family Law. "Understanding the home's value, its ownership history, and what each person needs going forward helps families make decisions that work for them and for their children." Advantage Family Law encourages separating spouses to understand their rights before making decisions about the home, including moving out or signing any agreement.About Advantage Family LawAdvantage Family Law is a Calgary family law firm helping professionals, business owners, and families navigate divorce, separation, child and spousal support, and parenting matters. Clients work directly with a senior lawyer experienced in the financial complexities of high-asset divorce and the division of significant assets.For matters involving the family home, the firm provides guidance on property division, exclusive possession applications, buyout negotiations, and separation agreements.

Christopher Bungay

Advantage Family Law

+1 403-705-1109

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Calgary Family Law Firm Highlights What Happens to the Family Home in an Alberta Divorce News Provided By JYZ Design Inc November 19, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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