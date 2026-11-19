Rhonda uses her construction design background to help sellers with renovations and stagings!

No. 1 - $2,100,000 · 7824 NW 167th Court, Morriston, Florida

No. 3 - $1,100,000 · 11707 SE 101st Court Road, Belleview, Florida

Rhonda Gailey sold a $2.1M Morriston horse farm and a $1.1M Belleview estate to cash buyers six days apart. Both made RealtyWire's Top 5.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gailey Enterprises Real Estate sold two luxury properties to cash buyers in back-to-back weeks, closing a combined $3.2 million in the Ocala/Marion County area. Both sales, listed and marketed by broker-owner Rhonda Gailey, ranked among RealtyWire's top five home sales for their week, as the Ocala metro continues to lead the nation in population growth.Sold: $2.1 million in Morriston. The equestrian property at 7824 NW 167th Court sold for $2.1 million in cash on November 3, taking the No. 1 spot for November 2-8. Completed in 2025 on 10.05 acres in Far Point Farms, it pairs a three-bedroom, 2,736-square-foot home with eight fenced paddocks, a 125-by-240-foot riding arena and a 10-stall, 3,200-square-foot barn, about 15 miles from the World Equestrian Center.Sold: $1.1 million in Belleview. Six days later, 11707 SE 101st Court Road sold for $1.1 million in cash on November 9 and ranked No. 3 for November 9-15. The 2023 single-story home sits on 3.49 acres in a gated community with shared access to spring-fed Smith Lake. It offers four bedrooms, three full and two half baths, a heated saltwater pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, an RV garage and a 3,000-square-foot event barn that has hosted weddings.From expired to sold in under 60 days. The Belleview sale marked a turnaround for the sellers. The property had previously been marketed by another brokerage without selling. After Gailey Enterprises took over the listing, it went from relaunch to a closed cash sale in less than 60 days.Gailey says a listing that didn't sell is a diagnosis, not a reason to start over with a lower price. "The first time around tells you something," she said. "The trick is figuring out what." Her approach separates three different problems (no showings, showings without offers, and offers that fall apart) and changes the marketing to fix the one that actually stalled the sale.A market fueled by newcomersThe Ocala metropolitan area, which covers all of Marion County, grew 3.4% between July 2024 and July 2025, the fastest rate of any U.S. metro, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. It is the second consecutive year Ocala has held the No. 1 spot, bringing the county's population to about 442,700.That growth comes from people moving in. Deaths outnumbered births in Marion County by about 2,500 over the same period, and 28.5% of residents are 65 or older, compared with 18% nationally. Many arrive with equity from higher-priced markets and can buy without financing. Marion County's median single-family sale price has held near $290,000 in 2026, according to the Ocala/Marion County Association of Realtors; the Morriston buyer paid more than seven times that, in cash.The two sales show the range of Marion County's luxury market, from a turnkey equestrian property in Morriston to a private acreage estate in Belleview. In consecutive weeks, both sold to cash buyers and made the region's Top 5.Rhonda Gailey and Richard Gailey of Gailey Enterprises Real Estate were the listing agents on both properties. Buyers were represented by Katie Moon of Golden Ocala Real Estate Inc. (Morriston) and Kane Brooks of Keller Williams Gainesville Realty Partners (Belleview).About Gailey Enterprises Real EstateGailey Enterprises Real Estate is a family-owned, multistate brokerage specializing in luxury, equestrian, coastal and residential real estate, with offices across Florida and the Atlanta metro area. Founder and broker-owner Rhonda Gailey brings more than 30 years of industry experience and a background in construction design, and she continues to sell while leading, training and coaching the firm's agents.

Rhonda Gailey

Gailey Enterprises Real Estate

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Gailey Enterprises Sells $3.2M in Cash Deals in America's Fastest-Growing Metro News Provided By Gailey Enterprises Real Estate November 19, 2026, 18:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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