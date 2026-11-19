Merchant Risk Council

Succeeds Co-Founder Julie Fergerson, who retires after 25 years with the organization, including 6 years as CEO.

- Abi Heller

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC), the leading global community for fraud and payments professionals, today announced that its Global Board has appointed Abani "Abi" Heller as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 30, 2026. Heller succeeds Julie Fergerson, who co-founded MRC in 2000 and has led the organization as CEO for the past six years.

Heller is a seasoned technology CEO who has built and scaled consumer and data businesses, including as CEO of PeopleConnect, parent of Classmates and Intelius. Most recently, he has focused his operating experience toward mission-driven work. As Board Chair of Verde Valley School, an independent international boarding school in Sedona, Arizona, he has worked with trustees and school leadership on a new Head of School, a refreshed strategic direction, and the school's long-term financial health. He also founded ABS Advisors, which helped privately held, family-owned, and venture-backed companies set strategy and improve results.

"Abi pairs the discipline of a technology CEO with a genuine commitment to serving a community," said MRC Global Board Co-Chairs Lex Ledger and Sam Anson. "Our members protect commerce every day, and he understands both the technology and the people behind that work. We're deeply grateful to Julie, who built MRC into the community it is today."

"MRC has built something truly special - a community that makes digital commerce safer for everyone," said Heller. "I'm grateful to the board and excited to get started. My first job is to listen to our members and the MRC team, and to build on what Julie and the community have created."

Fergerson has served the MRC community for 26 years and became CEO in May 2020. Under her leadership, MRC grew into a community with members in more than 90 countries and a year-round program of events and community activities.

About the MRC

The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is a global non-profit membership organization dedicated to connecting and empowering eCommerce payments and fraud prevention professionals. Founded in 2000, the MRC brings together a global community of merchants, solution providers, industry partners, and law enforcement to advance the industry through collaboration, education, networking, and advocacy.

Through educational programs, industry conferences, networking events, and online communities, the MRC provides valuable insights, resources, and opportunities to help professionals optimize payments, prevent fraud, and manage risk. Together, the MRC community is helping shape the future of eCommerce payments and fraud prevention.

For more information, visit merchantriskcouncil.

Donna Ball

Merchant Risk Council

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Merchant Risk Council Names Abi Heller Chief Executive Officer News Provided By Merchant Risk Council November 19, 2026, 18:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.