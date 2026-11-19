MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Nov 19 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government has elevated two senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the 1997 batch to the Chief Secretary pay scale and appointed them as Additional Chief Secretaries.

The General Administration Department issued the formal order detailing the new postings on Thursday.

Subodh Kumar Singh has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, and Chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Power Companies.

He will also continue as Principal Resident Commissioner at Chhattisgarh Bhawan in New Delhi.

Prior to this elevation, he was serving as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Principal Resident Commissioner, Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, and Chairman of the state power companies.

Niharika Barik has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Jail Department.

She was earlier holding the charge of Principal Secretary in the same department.

These promotions follow a communication dated October 13, 2026, from the Department of Personnel and Training, which had identified two vacancies in the Chief Secretary pay scale.

Acting on that communication, the state General Administration Department issued the fresh posting orders on November 19.

In a parallel move, two senior IAS officers of the 2002 batch have been promoted to the Principal Secretary pay scale under Pay Matrix Level-15 and appointed to the rank of Principal Secretary.

Rohit Yadav has been appointed Principal Secretary of the Finance Department. He will hold additional charge as Principal Secretary of the Public Relations Department and Chairman of the Pension Redressal Committee.

He was previously functioning as Secretary of the Finance Department with the same additional responsibilities.

Kamalpreet Singh has been appointed Principal Secretary of the School Education Department. He was earlier serving as Secretary of the School Education Department.

These elevations also stem from the same October 13 communication of the Department of Personnel and Training that had identified two vacancies in the Principal Secretary pay scale.

The General Administration Department of the state government issued the corresponding posting orders on November 19.

The decisions mark a significant organisational step in the state administration, placing experienced officers in key leadership positions across the Chief Minister's office, energy, home, finance, public relations and school education sectors.

The new ranks take effect with the issuance of the formal orders.