Khesari Lal Yadav Rejects OTT Projects Citing Cultural Value Concerns

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav said he has turned down several OTT projects because he believes entertainment should not come at the cost of personal values, especially when it involves abusive language or content that may hurt his community. While talking to ANI, Khesari Lal Yadav highlighted the importance of staying rooted in cultural values and respecting the teachings of parents and elders, even if it means turning down professional opportunities.

"Actually, the thing is, I don't sign a lot of projects because I also believe people should have values in our art. That becomes a problem for us sometimes. We get stuck because we feel people should have values in our art. How can a cultured kid like Khesai Lal swear? But they don't realise that yes, he is a cultured kid, but he has a job to do. Even as artists, when values take over, we sometimes have to step back, thinking maybe we won't be able to make our parents proud."

"Our elders. It won't feel right because we have seen that right from the start. We always move forward with our work keeping our values in mind; because of this, we sometimes have to drop a lot of projects," said Khesari Lal Yadav. The actor also criticised the abusive language used in the movies and series on the OTT platforms. "I don't think there's any web series that doesn't have swearing. People have started finding it entertaining, but for us, it's still just swearing. It might be considered entertainment by the world in Hindi or other languages, but for us, it's still just abuse," added Khesari Lal Yadav. Khesari is a popular actor and singer of Bhojpuri cinema. He has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. (ANI)