Ahmedabad Hosts Third All India Police Badminton Cluster Event Today

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Third All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026-27 commenced on Thursday at Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Naranpura, Ahmedabad, to promote sportsmanship, physical fitness and mutual camaraderie among police and paramilitary forces across the country. Organised by Gujarat Police, the tournament was inaugurated by State Police Chief Gyanendra Singh Malik, according to a press release from Gujarat CMO.

Welcoming players and officers from across the country, State Police Chief Gyanendra Singh Malik stated that hosting this national-level tournament is a source of pride for the entire police fraternity. Continuing the tradition set by Kerala and Uttar Pradesh Police, the participation of 38 teams representing 10 Central Police Organisations, 24 States and 4 Union Territories reflects the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. He further noted that 251 women players' participation highlights their sporting excellence alongside their commitment to law-and-order duties.

Speaking about the importance of sports in police service, the State Police Chief further stated that, amid demanding and stressful duties, sports help police personnel maintain physical fitness and mental resilience. Sports also develop patience, team spirit and the ability to make sound decisions under pressure, enabling personnel to perform their duties with greater confidence. He emphasised that the primary objective of the tournament is not just to win medals, but also to foster friendship, unity and coordination among police forces from different states and organisations.

Encouraging the players, he urged them to compete with complete enthusiasm for the pride of their states and forces, respect the decisions of the umpires with the discipline befitting their uniform, and uphold the true spirit of sportsmanship. He remarked that no one loses on the sporting field; one either wins or learns something new. He also lauded the efforts of the organising committee, various management committees and volunteers, and expressed his gratitude to all those involved in making the tournament a success.

Extending a warm welcome on behalf of Gujarat Police to players, team managers, coaches, technical officials and dignitaries from across the country, Additional Director General of Police (Armed Units) Piyush Patel presented an overview of the tournament. He stated that 38 teams are participating in the national-level event, with a total of 1,152 players competing in badminton and table tennis to showcase their talent and sporting skills.

Following the State Police Chief's formal declaration of the tournament's commencement, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held, during which all participating players took an oath to uphold the true spirit of sportsmanship. A cultural programme was also organised on this occasion. Notably, the tournament, being held from November 19 to 24, features 1,152 officers and personnel, including 890 male and 272 female players, representing their respective teams. Setting aside rank distinctions on the sporting field, 463 Gazetted Officers and 699 Non-Gazetted Officers are competing shoulder to shoulder, showcasing their sporting skills.

Besides host Gujarat, teams from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Odisha, along with various Union Territories, are participating in the tournament. Teams from central forces and organisations such as the Intelligence Bureau (IB), CRPF, NDRF, CISF and BSF are also competing in the event.

Senior officers present at the inaugural ceremony of the Third All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026–27 included DGP, CID Crime and Railways K. L. N. Rao, Additional Director, Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Ahir, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, Additional Director General of Police (Armed Units) Piyush Patel, and IG (Admin) Gagandeep Gambhir. Senior officers of Gujarat Police, its various divisions and police forces from across the country were also present on the occasion. (ANI)