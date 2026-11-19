MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A concert program titled“One Victory, Two Cities” was held in Istanbul, Türkiye, to mark the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

According to the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan, the event took place at the historic and renowned Grand Pera Emek stage, organized by the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations (TADEF), and the Baku Cultural Center. Hundreds of Azerbaijani compatriots, as well as representatives of the cultural and artistic communities, attended the event.

Before the concert, guests were treated to Azerbaijani national cuisine in the foyer of the Grand Pera Emek stage, presented by Elsevar Omarov. Live performances by pianist Gunel Nasirova added a special festive atmosphere to the event.

The official part of the event featured speeches by Azerbaijan's Consul General in Istanbul, Zamin Aliyev; Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, Akram Abdullayev; Head of the Baku Cultural Center, Emil Davudzade; and Mushfig Abbasov, head, director, and screenwriter of Azerbaijan's popular comedy project “Bu şəhərdə”.

The speakers highlighted the significance of the historic Victory achieved by the valiant Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of President and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the importance of strengthening national solidarity among Azerbaijanis living abroad, and the need to convey the truth about Azerbaijan to the international community.

The artistic program featured a performance of the“Bu şəhərdə” comedy show by Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Rafael Iskandarov and Joshgun Rahimov. The musical groups“Rapsodi” and“Ruzgar”, featuring Lala Taghiyeva as their soloist, also took to the stage, alongside pianist Jamil Abdullayev and singers Jay Meel, Ali Turkoglu, Arif Neymatov, and Fidan Huseynova.

It should be noted that the“One Victory, Two Cities” concert program is the first major cultural project of the newly established Baku Cultural Center. The event was directed by Vugar Islamzade, while Abdul Abdullayev oversaw the project's organizational arrangements.