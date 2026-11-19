MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fast-growing honey-sweetened soda brand marks its 10th industry recognition since launching in 2026, with national expansion news expected early next year

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hive Beverage Co., the Georgia-based maker of BeePop, is building momentum in the competitive beverage market, surpassing 150 retail locations in six months while earning recognition at the 2026 World Beverage Innovation Awards. The milestone marks the brand's 10th industry award since its spring 2026 launch, as BeePop prepares for a major next phase of growth.

Announced Nov. 10 at BrauBeviale in Nuremberg, Germany, BeePop Strawberry earned a finalist distinction in the Best Beverage Concept category at the international awards, organized by FoodBev Media. Its unique honey-sweetened composition placed the soda second worldwide in its category among a select group of beverage innovations recognized by top industry judges.

The brand's growth comes as consumers and retailers continue exploring alternatives to traditional soda. BeePop offers a honey-sweetened beverage made with natural ingredients like real fruit juice, prebiotic fiber and postbiotics. The lineup combines familiar flavors with a fruit and honey-forward approach to sweetening, without alternative, highly processed sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit.

“Reaching more than 150 retailers in our first six months is a tremendous milestone, and recognition from the World Beverage Innovation Awards, combined with commendations from great award bodies like the PR%F Awards, Zero Proof Awards and Queen's Choice Awards reinforce what we've believed from the beginning: consumers and leading distributors are ready for a new, modern soda,” said Matthew Bine, founder and CEO of BeePop.“ We're building something with real momentum, and we're looking forward to sharing what's next.”

With retail distribution continuing to grow, BeePop is preparing for a significant retail expansion into 500 stores in the first quarter of next year. The upcoming development is expected to mark a defining milestone for the emerging beverage company as it brings its honey-powered lineup to a broader audience.

Manufactured in Roswell, Georgia, BeePop currently offers four flavors (Strawberry, Citrus, Tropical, Peach and more on the horizon) with a focus on real honey, thoughtfully sourced ingredients and a fresh approach to modern sodas.

Check out and follow @heybeepop on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for more updates and product news.

About Hive Beverage Co.

Hive Beverage Co. is a craft beverage company focused on creating honey-powered drinks made with clean, simple ingredients. Its flagship brand, BeePop, brings real honey, real fruit juice and functional ingredients together in a line of honey-sweetened modern soda. Based in Roswell, Georgia, Hive Beverage Co. is committed to bringing a fresh perspective to the beverage industry while supporting the communities behind its products. It's goodness worth buzzing about. Learn more at beepop.com.

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