MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Associations (IUF) and UFCW Canada have released a new report: A Voice at the Table: Advancing Decent Work Through Social Dialogue in Canada's Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program.

The report presents findings from an October 2026 fact-finding visit to southwestern Ontario by Clifton Grant, IUF Regional Secretary for the Caribbean. Grant met with dozens of Caribbean seasonal agricultural workers to hear directly about their experiences in Canada's Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP), in order to better understand workers' experiences.

Workers describe concerns related to occupational health and safety, workplace injuries, return-to-work practices, pesticide exposure, transportation, working hours, assigned duties, and access to statutory benefits.

The central finding of the report is that the SAWP's existing review process lacks formal, equivalent participation by workers and their representative trade unions. Governments and employer representatives have long participated in the annual SAWP review, yet workers directly affected by its decisions do not have a formal seat at the table.

The report recommends establishing meaningful, ongoing participation by UFCW Canada and representative unions from participating Caribbean countries in the annual review.

“The Seasonal Agricultural Workers program is a long-standing program that brings important economic benefits to both Canada and the Caribbean countries, and it's our responsibility to protect it,” says Clifton Grant, Regional Secretary for the Caribbean, IUF.“We need to strengthen the program by making sure that workers are at the table: by addressing the social dialogue deficit we can ensure that SAWP continues to serve Jamaica and the working families and communities who are the foundation of the program.”

About

The International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Associations (IUF) is a global federation of more than 400 affiliated trade unions representing over 10 million workers in approximately 130 countries. The IUF works to advance workers' rights, promote decent working conditions, and strengthen international labour solidarity across food, agriculture, hospitality and related sectors.