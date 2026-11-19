MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global celebration calls for greater access to entrepreneurship education as communities recognize the skills young people need to shape the future

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) and BUILD.org today declared Nov. 19, 2026, Youth Entrepreneurship Day, a global celebration of young people's creativity, ambition, and potential and a call to expand access to entrepreneurship education for the next generation.

This year's observance comes at a pivotal moment for young people preparing to enter an economy reshaped by technology, new ways of working and changing career pathways. NFTE and BUILD are marking the day by celebrating young entrepreneurs, releasing new global research, highlighting official proclamations, mobilizing supporters and advocating for greater access to career-connected and entrepreneurship education.

“Today's young people are going to inherit a world of work that looks very different from the one many of us entered, and our responsibility is to make sure they are ready to help shape it,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, President and CEO of NFTE.“That is the power of entrepreneurship education. It gives young people the confidence to act on their ideas, the skills to navigate uncertainty, and the mindset to see possibility where others may see obstacles. Youth Entrepreneurship Day is a celebration of that potential and a call to make sure every young person has the opportunity to develop it.”

Young Entrepreneurs Take the Global Stage

Youth Entrepreneurship Day coincides with the culmination of NFTE's 2026 Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase, the Nov. 16-19 global experience in New York City that has brought together student entrepreneurs ages 13 to 22 from across the United States and NFTE's Global Innovation Network for learning, coaching, connection, and competition.

After winning the 2026 U.S. National Championship yesterday, Saumit Pathak, creator of LeftoSense and a student from San Jose, Calif., will represent the United States today in the World Challenge, competing against international champions for the NFTE World Youth Entrepreneurship Champion title.

This year's showcase marks an important milestone for NFTE as members of the BUILD community join NFTE to attend the event ahead of the two nonprofits' planned merger. Announced in July, the merger will create an organization reaching more than 350,000 students annually worldwide, with BUILD becoming the first member of NFTE's family of brands.

That global reach translates into meaningful impact. Its 2026 Global Report, released today, highlights cross-border partnerships strengthening entrepreneurial skills and mindsets among young people worldwide.

Global Movement Gains Recognition

The growing recognition of entrepreneurship education extends across the U.S., where states and municipalities have issued proclamations and statements of support.

Among those officially recognizing Youth Entrepreneurship Day and highlighting the role entrepreneurship education can play in preparing young people for future success are:



Georgia

Maryland

Massachusetts

Texas

Baltimore

Boston

New York City

Orlando, Fla.

Springfield, Mass.

St. Louis Washington, D.C.



NFTE called for national recognition of the first Youth Entrepreneurship Day in 2023. Since then, communities across the country have joined the movement, recognizing the role entrepreneurship education can play in preparing young people for the future.

A Coalition Growing the Movement

Alongside NFTE and BUILD, Youth Entrepreneurship Day brings together a growing coalition of organizations committed to expanding access to entrepreneurship and career-connected education.

Members of the Connecting Career and Entrepreneurship Opportunities Coalition (C2EO) include NAF, Virtual Enterprises, Project Lead the Way, The CAPS Network, The Possible Zone, and Uncharted Learning. Together, these organizations are advancing a shared idea that entrepreneurship education gives young people opportunities to practice initiative, problem solve, collaborate, and create their own paths in a changing world.

Join the Movement and Fuel a Future

Schools, educators, young people, employers, policymakers, and community partners around the world are invited to celebrate Youth Entrepreneurship Day by sharing the stories of young entrepreneurs, volunteering, advocating for entrepreneurship education, and supporting NFTE and BUILD.

To support Youth Entrepreneurship Day, visit nfte.com/fuelafuture.

For media inquiries, please contact Denise Miller, APR, 917-281-4362, at....

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators, and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. A global nonprofit founded by Steve Mariotti in 1987, NFTE leads the movement for equitable access to entrepreneurship education, having reached nearly 2 million learners worldwide through school, community, out-of-school, and digital programming. Learn more at nfte.com.

About BUILD

Founded in 1999, BUILD is a national nonprofit that ignites the potential of youth from under-resourced communities through entrepreneurship education. BUILD has served more than 400,000 students across 2,000+ communities nationwide. Learn more at build.org.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



