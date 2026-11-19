The 2026 winners and others were recognized at the 15th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium at the Higgins Hotel. It was once again the largest technology event in its Symposium history.

2026 Techology Leaders: IT Leader - Dr. Jason Thomas, Jackson Parish Hospital, CISO - Wayman Cummings, Ochsner Healthcare, CISO - Jennifer Noteware, Oceans Healthcare, CIO - Ruark Chick, Jones Walker Law Firm, IT Leader - Gamil Nassar, Louisiana CAT

The 2026 leaders were announced at the Symposium, where IT executives and their teams' network and learn about AI, cutting-edge & best technology practices.

- 15th Annual Louisiana IT SymposiumNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The cream of the Louisiana's IT community converged once again in New Orleans and presented its CIO, CISO and IT Leaders of the Year. The 2026 Award winners and others were recognized at the 15th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium at the Higgins Hotel. It was once again the largest technology event in its Symposium history.Each year, the Louisiana IT Symposium prides itself on hosting technology leaders and their direct reports from across the State who have demonstrated strategic vision, leadership, community involvement, and the capacity to contribute to an organization's business strategy. The event goal is to deliver a rich and rewarding Symposium experience to IT executives and their direct reports. Topics this year included how AI meets operational reality, the CISO balancing act, building the framework of Enterprise AI, Adoption Hack Yourself First and much more. The Symposium serves as a conduit for IT professionals across the state to build a more robust professional peer network and attain real-world knowledge on business-changing technology and IT best practices.This year's award winners (two award winners in the CISO category) have demonstrated excellence in their field and have significantly impacted their AI implementation, business strategy and digital transformation. They have also demonstrated a strategic vision, leadership and community involvement for their organization. The award winners (listed from left to right above) for each category are listed below:IT Leader of the Year (Public Sector): Dr. Jason Thomas, Jackson Parish HospitalCISO of the Year: Wayman Cummings, Ochsner HealthcareCISO of the Year: Jennifer Noteware, Oceans HealthcareCIO of the Year: Ruark Chick, Jones Walker Law FirmIT Leader of the Year (Private Sector): Gamil Nassar, Louisiana CATCongratulations! For more information about the Louisiana IT Symposium and to learn more about this year's award winners, contact Mark Lewis at... or call (504) 905-4646

Mark S. Lewis

Mark Lewis LLC

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15th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium Announces Louisiana Technology Leaders of the Year News Provided By Corbec Media, LLC November 19, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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