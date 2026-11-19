Luiz Fausto, ATSC

- Luiz Fausto, ATSC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every major video technology reaches a defining moment when engineering gives way to commercial deployment. For Versatile Video Coding (VVC), that moment is unfolding through Brazil's rollout of TV 3.0. While VVC has been evaluated for years by standards organizations and technology developers, Brazil is among the first markets deploying the codec as part of a nationwide next-generation television platform. The significance extends well beyond broadcast television. It represents one of the industry's first opportunities to observe how VVC performs as commercial infrastructure operating at scale.

Luiz Fausto, vice president of Standards Development for the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), has had a unique perspective on that transition. Before joining ATSC, Fausto participated in Brazil's Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão Digital (SBTVD) Forum, where competing technologies were evaluated for inclusion in TV 3.0. Looking back, he believes the project's importance extends far beyond selecting a next-generation codec.

"From my position at ATSC, it is gratifying to witness the deployment of TV 3.0 taking place after years of careful examination and testing," Fausto said. "Brazil eventually selected many of the technologies that are part of ATSC 3.0 along with others, like VVC, that were not originally included in the standard."

From Technology Evaluation to Commercial Reality

For Fausto, Brazil's decision to implement these technologies was about creating a more capable and efficient television platform. VVC became a foundational component of that strategy because it enabled the broader objectives of TV 3.0 rather than serving as an isolated technical enhancement.

That distinction offers an important lesson for media executives. Technology transitions rarely succeed because one innovation outperforms another, but rather when broadcasters, standards organizations, semiconductor companies, software developers, receiver manufacturers, and content providers mature together. Brazil's deployment demonstrates that the conversation around VVC has moved beyond standards development toward commercialization across an increasingly coordinated ecosystem.

Deployment Begins to Validate the Strategy

Early deployment suggests that the technical assumptions behind TV 3.0 are translating into measurable operational outcomes. Broadcast services are already operating in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Brasília, where viewers are receiving free-to-air programming in 4K high dynamic range (HDR) with improved indoor reception.

"Indoor reception is a meaningful capability for many Brazilian residents," Fausto explained. "In the Brazilian market many apartment buildings do not have collective antenna systems, so this technological update is significant."

Operationally, TV 3.0 demonstrates that higher-quality television does not necessarily require additional spectrum. Broadcasters continue using the same 6 MHz channels previously dedicated to HD television while delivering 4K resolution, HDR, 10-bit color, and progressive video. According to Fausto, consumers experienced noticeably improved picture quality without changing the fundamental nature of free-to-air television, while broadcasters have benefited from more efficient use of existing spectrum.

Consumer response has provided another indication that the deployment has reached an important milestone.

"There were approximately 10,000 converter boxes in the initial shipment, and those units sold out in minutes. That's good news," Fausto said.

While most consumers know little about VVC as a codec, they immediately recognized the improvements it is enabling. Sharper images, HDR, lower latency during live sports broadcasts, and reliable indoor reception are tangible benefits that matter far more than the underlying compression technology.

Raising the Competitive Bar for Premium Video

The implications extend well beyond consumer satisfaction by immediately improving the viewing experience while elevating the standard of quality delivery to the entire ecosystem.

"When free-to-air TV in 4K and HDR becomes the baseline, it raises the competitive bar for the entire video ecosystem," Fausto said. "A similar transition occurred when the first generation of digital terrestrial television was introduced in Brazil. The new service delivered an HD signal free and over the air, even while pay TV services were still using standard definition. They had little choice but to catch up."

Streaming providers now find themselves scrambling to catch up. To justify subscriptions, streaming providers will have to level up picture quality and then move beyond competing primarily on video quality to present even more compelling content, convenience, personalization, and additional services.

A Hybrid Architecture Changes the Economics of Delivery

From an architecture perspective, the most significant shift to TV 3.0 means that broadcast and broadband are no longer distinct competing delivery platforms because of its ability to present a unified IP-based framework capable of seamlessly integrating over-the-air programming with internet-delivered services.

"TV 3.0 is born from a hybrid system where you can seamlessly integrate broadband and broadcast delivery," Fausto said. "It's leveraging ATSC 3.0's IP-based transport."

Within that hybrid architecture, VVC's efficiencies extend beyond traditional broadcasting. Lower bitrates reduce demands on broadband networks, content delivery networks (CDNs), storage infrastructure, and playout systems while enabling broadcasters to deliver higher-quality services more efficiently. The result is an operational model that benefits both broadcast and broadband distribution.

Building an Open Ecosystem for Long-Term Growth

Those operational improvements, however, are only sustainable because they are supported by an equally mature commercial ecosystem. From the beginning, Brazil intentionally encouraged multiple companies to develop VVC decoders, receiver platforms, software implementations, and consumer devices rather than relying on a single supplier.

"By encouraging multiple parties, the ecosystem is not locked into a single vendor," Fausto said. "All the vendors are working out fine and working together."

For executives evaluating long-term technology investments, that approach may prove just as important as the codec itself. Open standards encourage competition, reduce vendor dependence, and create the conditions necessary for innovation and economies of scale. As production volumes increase, costs decline and advanced technologies become accessible to a broader market.

Brazil's TV 3.0 deployment demonstrates that the next generation of video technology will be defined by the industry's ability to build interoperable ecosystems capable of delivering innovation at commercial scale. As broadcasters, technology companies, and regulators around the world evaluate their own modernization strategies, Brazil is emerging as one of the first large-scale reference implementations for how VVC can evolve from an engineering achievement into vital commercial infrastructure.

Airrion Andrews

Mindshare Capture

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Brazil's TV 3.0 Rollout Signals the Commercial Maturity of VVC News Provided By Mindshare Capture Consulting/BizTechReports November 19, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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