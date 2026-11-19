Lovell Government Services announces authorization to distribute pharmaceuticals in all 50 states, supporting partners serving government healthcare customers.

Nationwide capabilities help pharmaceutical partners improve inventory planning and pursue faster payment under agreed commercial terms.

- Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government ServicesPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lovell Government Services today announced its authorization to distribute pharmaceuticals in all 50 states, giving pharmaceutical manufacturers and suppliers a nationwide partner that can take possession of inventory, support more predictable planning, and help accelerate payment.For pharmaceutical companies serving government healthcare customers, uncertainty around inventory movement and payment timing can complicate production planning and tie up working capital. Lovell helps address these challenges by taking possession of inventory under agreed commercial terms, giving partners greater flexibility to plan supply and a clearer path to payment.Through this model, pharmaceutical partners can coordinate inventory commitments with Lovell, better anticipate distribution needs, and pursue faster payment based on their agreement. Combined with Lovell's government contracting capabilities, this approach helps partners manage the operational demands of serving federal healthcare customers.“Connecting our partners to our veterans and other government healthcare customers is at the heart of what we do every day,” said Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services.“Today, I'm proud to say that thanks to our ability to distribute pharmaceuticals in all 50 states, we're more capable of accomplishing this mission than ever before.”Lovell works with pharmaceutical, medical-surgical, and dental suppliers to support sales to federal healthcare systems, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, and the Indian Health Service. Its nationwide pharmaceutical distribution capability complements these services by helping partners connect government market access with inventory execution.Pharmaceutical manufacturers and suppliers interested in discussing distribution, inventory arrangements, and payment terms can visit lovellgov or email....About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services is an SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that helps medical-surgical, dental, and pharmaceutical suppliers serve government healthcare customers. The company supports partners through government contracting, contract management, and federal sales services.

James Visona

Lovell Government Services, Inc.

+1 850-684-1867 ext. 108

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Lovell Government Services Announces Authorization to Distribute Pharmaceuticals in All 50 States News Provided By Lovell Government Services, Inc. November 19, 2026, 17:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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