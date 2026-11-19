Phoenix Dental Agency

Dental Practices Can Save Up To $3,000 with 50 Percent Off a ForeversiteTM Build Fee When Paired with Social Studio, November 30 through December 4, 2026

- Phoenix Dental Agency Director of Operations Robyn DamarisANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A dental practice's website introduces the care it provides. Its social media introduces the personalities of its people. This Cyber Monday, Phoenix Dental Agency is helping practices bring those introductions together with 50 percent off the ForeversiteTM build fee when they sign up for a Foreversite and Social Studio. Available November 30 through December 4, 2026, this offer provides savings of up to $3,000 on a coordinated approach to helping prospective patients discover a practice, get to know its team and take the next step toward scheduling care.This special combines Phoenix Dental Agency's Foreversite website service with Social Studio's authentic, personality-filled social content. Together, the services help practices carry the experience patients appreciate in person into the places they search, scroll and explore online.“Dental teams put tremendous care into creating an experience that makes patients feel welcome, and that experience deserves to come through online,” says Phoenix Dental Agency Director of Operations Robyn Damaris.“When a practice's website and social media reflect the same people, personality and approach to care, patients have more opportunities to build a connection. This special gives practices a timely opportunity to invest in that connection.”Foreversites help practices make a strong first impression with a website that communicates their services, highlights what makes their care distinctive and guides visitors toward scheduling an appointment. Ongoing content, search engine optimization and support help the website evolve alongside the practice, with attention to visibility in both traditional and AI-powered search.Social Studio brings the people behind the care into view. Beginning with an in-office photoshoot, Phoenix develops creative social content featuring the practice's own team and surroundings. A yearlong posting plan helps practices share their personality, celebrate meaningful moments and stay connected with current and prospective patients.“Think about a prospective patient seeing a post featuring your team, then visiting your website and recognizing those same friendly faces,” says Phoenix Dental Agency Sr. Marketing Advisor Sara Hansen.“That familiarity can help someone feel more comfortable reaching out. Our free marketing consultation is a chance to look at how your practice shows up online, talk through your goals and explore how these services could support them.”To explore the offer, dental practice owners can schedule a free marketing consultation with Sara Hansen and mention the Cyber Monday special. The consultation provides an opportunity to discuss the practice's marketing priorities and learn how Foreversites and Social Studio can work together.The offer is available November 30-December 4, 2026, and ends Friday, December 4. The 50 percent discount applies to the Foreversite build fee when purchased with Social Studio, with savings of up to $3,000.For more information or to schedule a free marketing consultation, visit PhoenixDentalAgency or call Sr. Marketing Advisor Sara Hansen at 801-341-9070.About Phoenix Dental AgencyPhoenix Dental Agency, the marketing arm of Productive Dentist Academy, specializes in developing authentic, effective marketing programs that drive practice growth. The company combines dental industry expertise with authentic and unique marketing campaigns to help dentists establish strong presences that reflect their true value and connect with ideal patients. For more information, call 801-341-9070, email..., or visit /.

Sara Hansen

Phoenix Dental Agency

+1 801-341-9070

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Phoenix Dental Agency Announces Cyber Monday Savings on Website and Social Media Services News Provided By Sara Hansen, Phoenix Dental Agency November 19, 2026, 17:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications



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