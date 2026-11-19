MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On a $300,000 sale, a Pennsylvania seller may pay about $3,500 in one town and $8,000 in the next. A free tool shows local closing costs in all 50 states.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- USA Home Buyers has released a free closing-cost calculator ( ) that shows homeowners in all 50 states what it will cost to sell their house in their own town, before agent commissions.Homeowners choose their state, search for their town and enter an expected sale price. The tool shows estimated seller closing costs, including transfer taxes and title, attorney or basic settlement fees where applicable. It is free to use and requires no sign-up."Homeowners want to know what they'll keep, not just what their house might sell for," said Dan Carroll, founder of USA Home Buyers. "This gives them a way to see their local closing costs before they decide how to sell."The calculator shows why a statewide average can miss an important local expense. On a $300,000 sale in Pennsylvania, it estimates about $3,500 in West Reading and $8,000 in neighboring Reading. Those figures include the seller's estimated share of transfer tax and a $500 allowance for basic seller fees.Illinois provides another example. At the same $300,000 sale price, the calculator estimates $5,550 in Evanston and $6,450 in Oak Park. The Illinois figures include estimated seller transfer taxes, an owner's title policy, attorney fees and basic seller fees.Not every location produces a different total. In Texas, the calculator estimates $2,268 for a $300,000 sale in both Houston and Dallas, including an owner's title policy and basic fees.These figures exclude agent commissions and mortgage payoffs. They are planning estimates, not final settlement quotes; the closing company provides the final amounts.The calculator also links to a closing-cost guide for each state, explaining the costs homeowners may face when selling there.For homeowners comparing selling options, USA Home Buyers also offers a separate free calculator showing how much money they might keep from a traditional listing versus an as-is cash sale, including agent commissions, repairs, closing costs and mortgage payoff:About USA Home BuyersUSA Home Buyers is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and offers as-is cash purchases and other home-selling programs, including EZ Sale. Founder Dan Carroll bought his first house in 2004 and has bought over 1,000 houses. When homeowners sell to USA Home Buyers, the company pays the closing costs.Media contactDan CarrollUSA Home Buyers888-274-5006...840 First Ave, Suite 400, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Dan Carroll

USA Home Buyers

+1 888-274-5006

...

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Free Calculator Shows What It Costs to Sell a Home in Any Town, in All 50 States News Provided By USA Home Buyers November 19, 2026, 17:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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