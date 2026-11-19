Official logo of FXDelivery App, the first fully decentralized, AI-governed delivery service, launching in 2027.

Startup independente lançará em 2027 o primeiro delivery global com transações 100% em crypto e operação totalmente descentralizada por IA.

- Joel Almeida, Founder & CEO, ExtractoDAO Labs

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ExtractoDAO Labs Announcement - FXDelivery App

FXDelivery App was originally conceived to launch in 2024 as a project incubated within ExtractoDAO Labs. The original idea belongs to Joel Almeida, founder of ExtractoDAO Labs, and was born with a clear mission: to reduce transaction fees globally in delivery services, making operations fairer for customers, companies, and couriers.

As the project matured, it became clear that FXDelivery App was something bigger than a project tied to the Labs - a startup with its own identity, scale, and ambition. For operational and strategic reasons, the launch was postponed, and the project was formally spun off from ExtractoDAO Labs, becoming an independent startup. The launch now takes place in 2027, with its own structure, the official international domain fxdelivery, and new investors who joined the idea, drawn by the potential of the model and the technical solidity the startup has accumulated.

The delay was not a retreat: it was a period of legal and technical maturation. Thanks to strong investment in scientific research and the development of software such as DUT Financeiro, the original idea will now be executed at a far more robust level, with its own technological base and real operating capacity. Part of the time was dedicated to patent registration and to the development and protection of the code, so that future investors are not harmed and the startup's intellectual property is properly secured.

FXDelivery App will be the world's first general delivery service with 100% of transactions in crypto and operation as a 100% decentralized dApp, with no human interference and 100% governed by artificial intelligence, serving both customers and companies, eliminating traditional intermediaries and reducing transaction costs end to end. fxdelivery will be the official international domain and the only one used by the startup; no other domain will be used or will belong to the company.

The service may also be used by major e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Alibaba, JD, Pinduoduo, Temu, Shein, Mercado Livre, Rakuten, Coupang, and Shopify, among other giants of global online commerce. The research, conducted with scientific methodology, was developed by Almeida, who identified that these large online sales platforms could benefit directly from the technology, since it prevents 100% of the possibility of product and package diversion - today one of the most critical and essential issues in the logistics and delivery sector.

The technical development is being carried out by developers who collaborated with ExtractoDAO Labs, specialized in scientific languages and blockchain, but the FXDelivery App startup is no longer an official project of the Labs. From this stage onward, the FXDelivery App startup will count on new controlling shareholders and leadership to guide it through to the launch planned for between January and February 2027.

ExtractoDAO Labs remains focused on its activities in scientific research and quantitative technology, and supports the independence of the FXDelivery App startup as an autonomous company, celebrating the continuity of an idea that was born in-house and now goes out into the world with its own identity.

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ExtractoDAO Labs Announcement - FXDelivery App News Provided By ExtractoDAO Labs November 19, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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