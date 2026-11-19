Expert Trust and Probate Litigation Law Firm

Free calculator applies California's statutory fee schedule to estimate probate attorney fees and executor compensation based on gross estate value

- Daniel R. Weiner, Founder and CEO of Weiner Law.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Weiner Law: Trust, Probate & Litigation Lawyers, APC has launched a free California Probate Fee Calculator to help executors, beneficiaries and families estimate ordinary attorney and personal representative fees in California probate administration.

The calculator is available at:



California generally calculates ordinary probate attorney fees and personal representative compensation using a percentage schedule based on the gross value of the probate estate, before subtracting mortgages, liens or other debts secured by estate property. The Weiner Law calculator applies that statutory schedule and provides separate estimates for:

Ordinary probate attorney fees

Executor or personal representative compensation

Combined estimated statutory fees

“Families often begin the probate process with a basic question: What could this cost?” said Daniel R. Weiner, Founder and CEO of Weiner Law.“California's statutory fee schedule gives families a useful starting point, but the calculation is not always easy to understand. We created this calculator to make that information more accessible while clearly explaining what the estimate includes and what it does not.”

How Are Probate Attorney Fees Calculated in California?

Under California Probate Code sections 10800 and 10810, ordinary compensation for the attorney and personal representative generally follows the same percentage schedule:

4% of the first $100,000

3% of the next $100,000

2% of the next $800,000

1% of the next $9 million

0.5% of the next $15 million

A reasonable amount determined by the court for estate value above $25 million

For example, an estimated $1 million probate estate would produce an estimated ordinary attorney fee of $23,000. If the personal representative also receives statutory compensation, that would generally be another $23,000, for a combined estimate of $46,000. Users can include or exclude personal representative compensation to see how that decision affects the estimate.

What Information Does the Calculator Use?

Users enter the estimated gross value of assets that may be subject to probate, the date of death and whether the estate includes a California primary residence. The additional questions help identify situations in which a simplified California transfer procedure may be worth discussing with an attorney.

The calculator also reminds users that some assets may pass outside formal probate, depending on ownership and beneficiary designations, including:

Assets held in a living trust

Retirement accounts, pensions and life insurance with valid beneficiaries

Payable-on-death or transfer-on-death accounts

Property held in joint tenancy or transferred through a transfer-on-death deed

Certain community property with right of survivorship

Because these details matter, the calculator does not determine whether probate is required.

Does the Calculator Show the Total Cost of Probate?

No. The calculator estimates ordinary statutory attorney and personal representative fees only. Other potential expenses may include court and county filing fees, publication costs, probate referee commissions, bond premiums, certified copies, recording charges, accounting and tax preparation, real estate transaction costs, litigation expenses and court-approved extraordinary compensation. A decedent's will may also establish a different compensation method for the personal representative or prohibit compensation entirely.

“The calculator is meant to provide clarity, not a final legal determination,” Weiner said.“Every estate is different. The assets involved, the terms of the will, the way property is titled and the availability of simplified transfer procedures can all affect the appropriate process and the actual expense.”

A New California Probate Resource for Executors and Families

The calculator is part of Weiner Law's broader effort to provide clear, practical information for people facing probate administration, trust administration, estate planning and inheritance disputes. Visitors can use it without submitting personal information, and those who need help evaluating an estate can request a free attorney call.

Use the California Probate Fee Calculator:



Call Weiner Law:

866-273-8652

About Weiner Law

Weiner Law: Trust, Probate & Litigation Lawyers APC is a California law firm representing individuals, families, executors, trustees and beneficiaries in probate administration, trust administration, estate planning, probate litigation, trust litigation, beneficiary representation and civil disputes. The firm serves clients throughout California, with offices in San Diego and Los Angeles.

Learn more:



James Johnson

Weiner Law: Trust, Probate & Litigation Lawyers, APC

+1 843-323-9638

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Weiner Law Launches Free California Probate Fee Calculator for Attorney and Executor Fee Estimates News Provided By Weiner Law: Trust, Probate & Litigation Lawyers, APC November 19, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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