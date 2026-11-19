Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers Phoenix office building.

Jeffrey Phillips - Founding Attorney - Phillips Law Group

Arizona injury firm's latest review milestone spans multiple platforms, with client feedback highlighting communication and personal attention.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phillips Law Group announced that its combined online review count has reached 4,500, with a firm-reported average rating of 4.9 out of 5. The updated total brings together feedback across Google and legal and consumer review platforms, reflecting the experiences of people who have worked with the Arizona-based firm.The count includes reviews on Google, FindLaw, Avvo, the Better Business Bureau, Lawyers, Martindale and Yelp. It covers the firm's online presence across platforms and locations, rather than a single Phoenix office profile. Phillips Law Group provided the updated 4,500 figure for this announcement.Regular communication stands out in the feedback featured in the firm's public review directory. Reviewers describe attorneys and staff who answer questions, explain developments and stay in touch while a matter is pending. Other comments focus on professional service and the personal attention clients received during a difficult period.Those accounts describe the day-to-day side of injury representation. For someone recovering from a collision or another serious injury, working with a legal team can involve sharing medical records, discussing insurance correspondence and asking what comes next. The published feedback gives a firsthand view of how individual reviewers experienced that relationship.Phillips Law Group's online review directory offers access to feedback from several sources in one place. It also includes location-specific review pages for Arizona communities, allowing visitors to explore comments associated with an office as well as the firm's broader collection of reviews. More information is available through the Phillips Law Group client reviews page.The firm's personal injury practice includes car crashes, commercial truck collisions and motorcycle accidents. Its attorneys also represent people in catastrophic injury, premises liability and wrongful death matters. Phillips Law Group personal injury attorneys serve clients in Phoenix and communities throughout Arizona.The new milestone follows the firm's earlier review-count announcement featured in Arizona Digital Free Press. Phillips Law Group's updated total reflects continued growth in its public feedback since that report.Review counts and ratings can change as platforms receive new feedback. The 4.9 out of 5 average is reported by the firm across its combined review sources. Individual reviews describe personal experiences and do not guarantee the result of a future legal matter.About Phillips Law GroupPhillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers has been helping accident victims for more than 30 years. The firm has recovered more than $2 billion for its clients through its work in personal injury litigation. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes, but Phillips Law Group has a 99.5% success rate on cases it chooses to take on. More information about its attorneys and services is available at phillipslaw.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

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Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers

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Phillips Law Group Reaches 4,500 Online Reviews With a 4.9-Star Average News Provided By Brainspike Marketing LLC November 19, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law



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