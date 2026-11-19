Mr. Short Sale Founders, JD Summa & Cristina Gaspar

Cristina Gaspar, President / Mr. Short Sale

JD Summa, CEO / Mr. Short Sale

Mr. Short Sale's Q3 report finds overall delinquency improving while serious delinquency rises and completed foreclosures climb much faster than starts.

- JD Summa, CEO, Mr. Short SaleTHORNWOOD, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Americans collectively hold a record amount of home equity. Overall mortgage delinquency has improved slightly. And the U.S. housing market remains far from a 2008-style collapse.But underneath those reassuring national numbers, a very different picture is emerging for homeowners already in financial trouble.Mr. Short Sale today released its Q3 2026 Quarterly Distressed Property Market Report,“Distress Is Moving Deeper,” finding that broad housing-market strength is increasingly masking concentrated pockets of deeper borrower distress.Among the report's most counterintuitive findings:U.S. mortgage holders collectively have a record $18 trillion in equity, yet approximately 813,000 borrowers are underwater - 44% more than one year ago.Overall mortgage delinquency declined slightly to 4.37%, while serious delinquency increased for the fourth consecutive quarter. FHA serious delinquency increased 227 basis points year over year.In August, foreclosure starts were up just 7% year over year, while completed foreclosures jumped 42%, indicating that more existing distressed files are reaching the end of the foreclosure pipeline.At the same time, 59.5% of U.S. homes sold below their original asking price in August, while 20.4% of active listings experienced a price reduction. That pressure intensified in September as the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose from 6.71% on September 3 to 7.03% on September 24, further reducing buyer purchasing power.“The counterintuitive part of this market is that both things can be true at the same time: America can have record home equity, and the borrower who is already in trouble can be getting into deeper trouble,” said JD Summa, CEO of Mr. Short Sale.“National averages can hide what is happening at the individual-file level. Someone who bought recently, has very little equity and is now seriously delinquent is living in a very different housing market than the national headline suggests.”National equity remains a significant stabilizer. But the share of mortgaged properties considered equity-rich declined to 41.1% in Q2, down from 47.4% a year earlier. Underwater borrowers are disproportionately concentrated among FHA and VA borrowers, more recent purchasers and homeowners in selected markets.Mr. Short Sale also points to a second pressure: a homeowner's ability to simply sell the property and exit financial distress.First American Data & Analytics has described broad foreclosure risk as requiring two conditions to occur together: the homeowner can no longer make the payment, and the homeowner no longer has enough equity to sell. Those conditions are not broadly aligned nationally, but the Mr. Short Sale report finds they can collide for individual borrowers."A homeowner doesn't need the entire housing market to collapse to run out of options,” said Cristina Gaspar, President of Mr. Short Sale.“By the time someone is seriously behind, there can be liens, taxes, repairs, selling expenses, price reductions and a foreclosure timeline all working against them. A homeowner can have equity on paper and still reach the point where there isn't enough practical equity - or enough time - to complete a traditional sale.”That distinction becomes increasingly important as foreclosure timelines shorten.According to ATTOM data cited in the report, properties completing foreclosure in Q2 2026 spent an average of 563 days in the foreclosure process - the shortest average since 2013. Foreclosure duration had declined for seven consecutive quarters.“The most important opportunity is earlier identification,” Gaspar said.“The closer a homeowner gets to a foreclosure sale date, the fewer choices there may be. If you recognize the problem while there is still time, you have a much better chance of finding a workable solution.”The report also finds that financial strain extends beyond housing. Property-tax delinquency is trending upward among non-escrowed borrowers studied by Cotality, HOA liens and HOA foreclosure filings have risen substantially since 2022, and U.S. bankruptcy filings continue to increase year over year.Mr. Short Sale cautions that these indicators do not point to a broad national foreclosure crisis. Instead, the company describes the emerging environment as a“distress collision” - situations in which serious delinquency, limited practical equity, softer local pricing, household financial pressure and shorter foreclosure timelines begin occurring simultaneously.“This isn't about predicting another 2008,” Summa said.“The more useful question is how many individual homeowners are reaching the point where they can no longer afford to stay, but also can't sell their way out. You don't need a national housing crisis for that to become a very real problem for a meaningful number of families.”The Mr. Short Sale Q3 2026 Quarterly Distressed Property Market Report analyzes publicly available data from ATTOM, ICE Mortgage Technology, the Mortgage Bankers Association, Cotality, First American Data & Analytics, Realtor, Redfin, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts and other housing and consumer-finance sources.The report does not predict a national foreclosure crisis. Its purpose is to identify emerging signals affecting distressed homeowners, foreclosure prevention, repossession risk and short-sale activity.ABOUT MR. SHORT SALEMr. Short Sale is a national distressed-property solutions company helping homeowners and real estate professionals navigate the short-sale process. Its negotiations team includes HUD-Certified Counselors, and the company manages lender negotiations, documentation and transaction coordination at no cost to the homeowner.For more information, visit MrShortSale.

Melissa Alcruz, Chief Marketing Officer

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U.S. Homeowners Hold Record Equity - Yet Underwater Borrowers Are Up 44%, New Mr. Short Sale Report Finds News Provided By Mr. Short Sale November 19, 2026, 17:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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