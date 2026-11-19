MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 19 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday lauded the Indian Army for providing youths from remote border areas opportunities to explore different parts of the country, broaden their horizons and develop a greater sense of national awareness and integration.

The Governor on Thursday interacted with students from the remote border district of Tawang, who participated in the National Integration Tour (NIT), at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar.

A Lok Bhavan official said that encouraging the students to make the most of their exposure, the Governor advised them to remain curious, ask questions and develop a keen interest in learning about the people, places and institutions they visit.

He emphasised that knowledge gained through such experiences should complement classroom education and broaden their understanding of the country.

Governor Parnaik urged them to build self-confidence, develop communication skills, nurture their talents and prepare themselves to face future challenges with courage and determination.

The Governor suggested that future tours should incorporate more interactive activities, cultural exchanges, sports and opportunities to engage with people from different backgrounds.

He said that such experiences would help students appreciate India's rich diversity, respect different cultures and strengthen the spirit of national unity.

He encouraged the students to return home with new ideas, positive values and a renewed commitment to contribute to society.

Commending the Indian Army for the initiative, the Governor said that the National Integration Tour reflected its continued commitment to national integration, youth empowerment and strengthening Civil-Military Fusion.

The eight-day tour was organised under the aegis of Gajraj Corps (4 Corps) as part of its Sadbhavna Mission for ten participants, comprising girls and boys and two teachers from Government Higher Secondary School at Jang in Tawang district.

Major General N S Sohal, General Officer Commanding of 71 Infantry Division, flagged off the tour at Missamari on November 12.