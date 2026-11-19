Shares of Anthropic (ANT) rose around 38% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, following an $81.3 billion IPO that, alongside a separate $26 billion private placement, brought the AI company's total fundraising to $107.3 billion.

As of this writing, ANT stock traded at $111.50 per share, compared with its offer price of $83 per share.

Anthropic priced its offering above the previously indicated range of $70 to $78 per share. The company and its co-founders sold about 980 million shares in the IPO – Anthropic sold 956.4 million shares and its co-founders sold 23.6 million shares.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Anthropic trended in 'extremely bullish' territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at 'extremely high' levels.

Amazon, Google Stakes Worth Hundreds Of Billions

Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google will hold a combined 28.4% of Anthropic's total capital stock following the IPO and a concurrent private placement. Amazon's stake stands at 14.7%, while Google owns 13.7%.

At $111.50, Amazon's roughly 1.92 billion Class N shares are worth about $214 billion, and Google's roughly 1.77 billion Class N shares are worth about $198 billion. At the $83 IPO price, that is about $159 billion for Amazon and about $147 billion for Google.

GOOGL stock gained around 1.4% in midday trade, while AMZN stock traded flat. Both saw retail sentiment trending in the 'bearish' zone over the past day.

Anthropic Revenue Surges, Infrastructure Commitments Top $900B

Anthropic said it plans to use the proceeds from the IPO and concurrent private placement for general corporate purposes, including investments in compute and infrastructure, as well as hiring and retaining skilled employees.

The filing also lists working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures and acquisitions among the potential uses of the proceeds.

Anthropic reported $33.2 billion in revenue during the first nine months of 2026, up from $2.6 billion in the same period a year earlier. Revenue reached $17 billion in the third quarter, compared with $11 billion in the second quarter, according to its filing.

The company also disclosed about $900.9 billion in purchase commitments and leases, substantially all related to compute and infrastructure. About $70.7 billion of those commitments were due within 12 months of September 30.

Founders Retain Control Through Dual-Class Structure

In its filing, Anthropic called its governance framework“a novel capital and corporate governance structure” that separates economic ownership from voting control.

Class F shares, held by the Founder LLC, carry 50.1% of the company's voting power on general matters but have no economic rights. A Long-Term Benefit Trust holds Class T shares, which give it the right to elect a majority of Anthropic's board.

The Class N shares held by investors in the private placement carry no voting rights. Under the arrangement, Anthropic qualifies as a“controlled company” under Nasdaq rules.

Read also: Anthropic IPO Should Spark 'Relief Rally' In AI Stocks, Analyst Expects 'Modest Hop' On Day One

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